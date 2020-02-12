HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Feb. 11

GIRLS
Midland Lee 47, Odessa High 26
MIDLAND LEE (19-13, 5-5)
Myleah Young 3 0-0 8, Sa’Nya Green 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Green 2 0-0 4, Salma Trejo 6 0-1 14, Destiny Stanford 2 4-8 8, Loredana Fouounji 2 2-2 6, Myah Belcher 2 1-2 6, Kamaurie Lee 0 0-0 0, Makayla Young 0 1-2 1, Stephanie Madrid 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 47.
ODESSA HIGH (15-17, 3-7)
Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 0 3-4 3, Amber Escontrias 1 1-1 3, Neveah Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 1 6-8 9, Alexis Luna 0 0-0 0, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 2 2-4 6, Roxana Jimenez 0 5-7 5. Totals 4 17-24 26.
Midland Lee............ 17.. 11 4 15 — 47
Odessa High............. 6.. 13 5 2 — 26
3-Point goals — Midland Lee 5 (Young 2, Trejo 2, A. Green 1), Odessa High 1(Henderson 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 22, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.. JV — Midland Lee 48, Odessa High 22.
Seminole 75, Andrews 41
SEMINOLE
Macey Duncan 17 1-5 37, Xoe Rosalez 1 2-3 4, Bretlei Domiguez 2 0-0 4, Robin Franklin 3 1-2 8, Isabella Parkey 3 0-0 6, Madison Carter 3 0-1 6, Hailey Davis 1 0-0 3, Taylor Carter 2 3-4 7. Totals 32 7-15 75.
ANDREWS
Kalyn Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Jennifer Cardenas 0 0-0 0, Ezralee Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Miranda Trevino 1 1-2 4, Jayci Richters 0 0-0 0, Delana Mayfield 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Epperson 1 0-2 2, Samantha Jasso 2 0-0 4, Caralyne Ross 8 3-4 23, Cassidy Mendez 0 0-0 0, Lindzi Tooker 0 0-0 0, Emily Bugern 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 4-8 41.
Seminole................. 25.. 16 20 14 — 75
Andrews.................... 5.. 12 22 5 — 41
3-Point goals — Seminole 4 (Duncan 2, Franklin, Davis), Andrews 5 (Ross 4, Trevino). Total fouls — Seminole 11, Andrews 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Other Scores
Fort Stockton 65, Monahans 45
Greenwood 67, Big Spring 34
Wink 59, Iraan 17
BOYS
Odessa High 56, Midland Lee 55
MIDLAND LEE (5-23, 0-8)
Shemar Davis 4 0-4 9, Jordan Johnson 3 2-3 9, Elijah Maxwell 5 0-0 13, Lawrence Pertile 0 0-0 0, Jalen Packer 1 0-0 2, Addison Akbar 1 3-8 5, Christian Romero 2 3-6 7, Mahkilyn Young 3 0-0 6, Elijah Nunez 0 0-0 0, Johnathan Rabe 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 8-21 55.
ODESSA HIGH (13-18, 3-5)
Caleb Ramirez 2 0-0 6, Coco Rose 2 0-0 5, Jaylen McCowan 1 1-2 3, Terrence Goodley 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Felix 0 0-2 0 , L.J. Willis 4 2-2 10, Christian Tijerina 4 8-10 16, Ayden Blair 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzales 0 1-2 1, Efrain Orona 1 0-0 2, Chris Blair 5 2-6 13. Totals 19 14-22 56.
Midland Lee............ 11.. 18 13 13 — 55
Odessa High........... 11.. 16 11 18 — 56
3-Point goals — Midland Lee 5 (Maxwell 3, Davis 1, Johnson 1), Odessa High 4 (Ramirez 2, Rose 1, C. Blair 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 22, Odessa High 15. Fouled out — Midland Lee: M. Young. Technical fouls — Midland Lee: Romero, M. Young. Odessa High: A. Blair.
Other Scores
Seminole 47, Andrews 40
Monahans vs. Fort Stockton, postponed
Greenwood 81, Big Spring 42
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.