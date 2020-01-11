  • January 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Seminole

Seminole 74, Odessa High 58

ODESSA HIGH (10-14)

Coco Rose 4 2-3 12, L.J. Willis 4 0-0 9, Christian Tijerina 6 6-8 20, Ayden Blair 1 0-0 2, Perry Gonzales 0 1-2 1, Efrain Orona 3 2-3 8, Chris Blair 2 2-3 7. Totals 20 12-22 58.

SEMINOLE

Elijah Beard 10 2-3 24, Kross Carter 0 0-0 0, Parker Freeman 3 1-2 7, Caden Cottrell 7 1-2 16, Brecken Swimmer 0 0-0 0, River Powers 4 2-3 11, Stephen Regalado 0 0-0 0, Isaan Castaneda 1 0-0 3, Kaedyn Wade 1 1-2 3, Delarosa 0 2-2 2, Blake Hamblin 4 0-0 8. Totals 30 9-14 74.

Odessa High............. 8.. 13   17   20   —    58

Seminole................. 19.. 22   17   16   —    74

3-Point goals — Odessa High 6 (Rose 2, Tijerina 2, Orona 1, Blair 1), Seminole 5 (Beard 2, Cottrell 1, Powers 1, Castaneda 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 11, Seminole 17. Fouled out — Seminole: Hamblin. Technical fouls — Seminole: Cottrell.

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 11:23 pm

SEMINOLE The Odessa High boys basketball team struggled to keep pace in its final nondistrict game, falling 74-58 to Seminole Friday on the road.

The Bronchos (10-14) were outscored 19-8 in the opening quarter and weren’t able to make up the deficit.

Christian Tijerina led the way for the Bronchos with 20 points. Coco Rose added 12 as well for Odessa High.

Elijah Beard had a game-high 24 points for the Indians while Caden Cottrell and River Powers had 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Odessa High opens District 2-6A play next Friday at Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

