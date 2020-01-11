HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Seminole

The Odessa High boys basketball team struggled to keep pace in its final nondistrict game, falling 74-58 to Seminole Friday on the road.

The Bronchos (10-14) were outscored 19-8 in the opening quarter and weren’t able to make up the deficit.

Christian Tijerina led the way for the Bronchos with 20 points. Coco Rose added 12 as well for Odessa High.

Elijah Beard had a game-high 24 points for the Indians while Caden Cottrell and River Powers had 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Odessa High opens District 2-6A play next Friday at Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m.