  February 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High continues strong start to the season

Liberty Hill Tournament

Friday Games

Odessa High 9, Katy St. John XXIII 0

 

Odessa High.......   300   06   —     9      9     1

St. John...............   000   00   —     0      0     1

Sebastian Cabral and Thomas Chavez. Blake Stefonsley, Tate Hinton (6) and Destin Ruiz. W — Cabral. L — Stefonsley.

Records — Odessa High 3-0, Katy St. John XXIII 6-5.

 

Odessa High 3, La Grange 1

 

Odessa High. 000  001     2   —     3      6     0

La Grange..... 000  000     0   —     1      3     1

Adrian Estrada, Alex Cadena (5) and Pilar Ramriez. Trey Hall, Kaleb Pyle (7) and Coltin Whitaker. W —Cadena. L — Pyle. 2B — Odessa High: Pilar Ramirez, Gabriel Avila, La Grange: Jefferey Recek. HR — Odessa High: Hervey Nieto.

Records — Odessa High 4-0.

MARBLE FALLS Sebastian Cabral fired a five-inning no-hitter Friday as the Odessa High Bronchos continued their strong opening weekend with a 9-0 victory against Katy St. John XXIII at the Liberty Hill tournament.

In their second game Friday, Hervey Nieto’s two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the Bronchos to a 3-1 victory against La Grange.

Odessa High (4-0) did not allow a run through 20 innings pitched until La Grange scored in the fifth inning.

