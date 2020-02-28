OHS logo
- Liberty Hill Tournament
-
Friday Games
Odessa High 9, Katy St. John XXIII 0
Odessa High....... 300 06 — 9 9 1
St. John............... 000 00 — 0 0 1
Sebastian Cabral and Thomas Chavez. Blake Stefonsley, Tate Hinton (6) and Destin Ruiz. W — Cabral. L — Stefonsley.
Records — Odessa High 3-0, Katy St. John XXIII 6-5.
Odessa High 3, La Grange 1
Odessa High. 000 001 2 — 3 6 0
La Grange..... 000 000 0 — 1 3 1
Adrian Estrada, Alex Cadena (5) and Pilar Ramriez. Trey Hall, Kaleb Pyle (7) and Coltin Whitaker. W —Cadena. L — Pyle. 2B — Odessa High: Pilar Ramirez, Gabriel Avila, La Grange: Jefferey Recek. HR — Odessa High: Hervey Nieto.
Records — Odessa High 4-0.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:02 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High continues strong start to the season
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MARBLE FALLS Sebastian Cabral fired a five-inning no-hitter Friday as the Odessa High Bronchos continued their strong opening weekend with a 9-0 victory against Katy St. John XXIII at the Liberty Hill tournament.
In their second game Friday, Hervey Nieto’s two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the Bronchos to a 3-1 victory against La Grange.
Odessa High (4-0) did not allow a run through 20 innings pitched until La Grange scored in the fifth inning.
