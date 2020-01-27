BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary steps up as go-to option for Permian

One of the constant messages that Permian boys basketball coach Tim Thomas conveys to his players is to play good team basketball, regardless of the role you have.

Shy Stephens-Deary has embraced that mentality for the Panthers.

Last year, it was as a scoring option off the bench. This season, that role has expanded as one of the starting guards for Permian, who sit at No. 13 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

He’s taken full advantage of the opportunity, particularly over the first three games of District 2-6A play.

After a 25-point performance against Midland Lee in the district opener Jan. 17, he followed that up with 22 points Jan. 21 in an 89-48 rout of Odessa High.

Not to be outdone, he added another 26 points to guide the Panthers to a 68-40 victory against Amarillo Tascosa Friday.

“My teammates were just working on getting me the ball,” said Stephens-Deary following the Odessa High game. “And I was just making those shots and we would push even harder, especially when we got up by a lot.”

Executing that plan leads to confidence, which is what the junior guard had plenty of against Odessa High.

He knocked down the first two 3-pointers he attempted, which was a sign of things to come for the rest of his teammates.

“It felt really good to see him hit those shots,” senior forward Jase Taylor said. “It gave all of us a confidence boost and it turned into all of us shooting the ball really well.”

Finding his shot and comfort level has all been part of what Thomas wants to see from Stephens-Deary.

With having to take on a bigger role this season, the head coach is pleased so far with what he’s seen.

“I’ve been challenging Shy to do a lot of things more consistently,” Thomas said. “He’s been working on it, coming in on his own and putting in more time to do that. He’s shown a lot of maturity as he tries to adjust and do some things better.”

Thomas added that while he’s impressed with that increased focus, Stephens-Deary has also built on the strengths of his game and is starting to put that together on the court.

“He’s just a physically and mentally tough kid,” Thomas said. “If there’s a loose ball and somebody’s got to come out with it, I think he’s going to get it. That’s been a big help for our team and one of the things I’m most proud of.

That extra work has paid off for Stephens-Deary, who is quickly becoming one of the top scoring options.

“I just feel a lot more comfortable out there,” he said after the Midland Lee game. “I’m just focusing on playing hard and executing the game plan that the coaches lay out for me.”

Stephens-Deary is also ready to continue expanding that role with senior forward Nakavieon White out of the lineup.

Even as his opportunities increase, however, the focus for him and the rest of the Panthers lay further down the road, including a district title and a deep playoff run.

That focus is something that Thomas hopes his team can maintain for the rest of the season, starting with Tuesday’s game against Wolfforth Frenship.

“Their focus has been superb,” said Thomas after the Amarillo Tascosa game. “They’ve shown a lot of dedication to each other by the way they play.

“It’s been great to see and I hope we can keep it going.”

