GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Lady Bronchos in defeat to Amarillo Tascosa

It took some time for the Odessa High girls basketball team to settle in against Amarillo Tascosa at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos showed glimpses of being able to play with the Lady Rebels, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 70-49 in District 2-6A play Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Jada Miller led Tascosa (22-9 overall, 6-1 in district), which clinched a playoff spot, with a game-high 26 points. Aubry Johnson and Jessalyn Gonzales added 10 and nine, respectively, for the Lady Rebels.

Nesha Stephens led Odessa High (14-15, 2-5) with 15 points, nine of those coming from the free throw line, with Kazyiah Hicks adding 11.

“First off, hats off to Tascosa because they are a great program and those kids can play,” Odessa High coach Marcus Chapa said. “I think this game showed us where we need to be heading into these last few games.”

Tascosa was able to unsettle Odessa High early on thanks to its full-court press. The Lady Rebels jumped out to an 11-0 lead within the first three minutes before the Lady Bronchos made their first basket.

Odessa High settled down and cut the deficit to 14-9 with a 9-3 run of its own. That was as close as the Lady Bronchos got, however, as Tascosa closed the quarter on a 9-2 run.

“I thought we came out real strong to start,” Tascosa head coach Betsy Baughman said. “We were able to create a lot of defensive pressure and create some problems before halftime.”

The Lady Rebels continued to get Odessa High out of its offensive rhythm and scored the first six points to open the second quarter.

The only field goal the Bronchos managed in the quarter was a jump shot from Hicks with 2:45 left in the half. Tascosa responded with the final eight points to take a 45-18 lead into the half.

“I just told the girls that we had to settle down at halftime,” Chapa said. “When we traveled to Amarillo the first time, we only had two turnovers against their press.

“We just got frustrated in the first half and that’s where all the turnovers came from. We got them refocused and finally figured it out.”

Odessa High responded to Chapa’s challenge in the second half and outscored Tascosa 15-10 in the third quarter to cut the deficit down. The start of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter was book-ended by a pair of 3-pointers by Melina Escogido.

The Lady Bronchos closed within 18 points two separate times in the half but the deficit was simply too big to overcome.

Even with the victory, Baughman said that her team has plenty to improve on.

“We came out a little bit flat to start the third quarter and give credit to Odessa High because they came at us hard,” she said. “We didn’t get out to the corners like we wanted to but I felt like we got back in our defensive rhythm and that helped us a lot.”

