HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian scrimmages against Lubbock-Cooper

LUBBOCK The Permian Panthers finished up their fall camp portion of the season with a scrimmage against Lubbock-Cooper Friday at Pirate Stadium.

The scrimmage was broken up into offensive and defensive series with one live quarter before wrapping things up.

While no official score was kept, both teams scored once during the live quarter to finish at 7-7.

“I thought we played well at times and at other times, I thought we have a long ways to go,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said.

With the season about to get underway next week, Friday’s scrimmage gave both teams a chance to see where they are.

“My biggest takeaway is number one, we have to hold on to the football,” Ellison said. “I thought we came out with good intensity and then we tried to pick it up towards the end but you can’t do that in a big game.”

Prior to the live quarter, the Panthers managed to find the end zone a few times. Permian quarterback Easton Hernandez scored on a 75-yard run on one Panther offensive series.

Permian’s Malachi Medlock also found the end zone on a 10-yard run early in the scrimmage.

Other players managed to stick out for the Panthers.

“Overall, I thought Teo Banks had a great night,” Ellison said. “He was all over the field. He’s a great football player. I was pleased with some of the things from tonight.”

In the live quarter, Hunter Tate scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Hernandez.

The Pirates managed to score on their final possession of the night with quarterback Cooper LaFebre hooking up with Ty Carter for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Both teams converted on their PAT’s

“We did well,” Lubbock-Cooper head coach Chip Darden said. “We just need to get better. I think players from both sides treated it like a glorified practice and that’s how we did it. We’re not banging on each other. We wanted to see some stuff and we got some stuff on tape and we know what we need to get better from. Both sides are doing well. Hopefully we see a lot of things and get better on next week.”

The Panthers will begin their season next Friday at DeSoto while the Pirates will take on Andrews at home.