GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season opener to Plainview

It was a tough afternoon for the Permian girls basketball team as the Lady Panthers fell 70-39 to Plainview Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Karen Guzman led Permian (0-1) with a game-high 18 points that included four 3-pointers made. Daysia Christian added nine points.

Permian’s next scheduled game against Brownfield on Tuesday has been canceled due to the Lady Cubs volleyball team still being in the playoffs. The Lady Panthers will be back in action next weekend at the Eaton Tournament in Fort Worth.