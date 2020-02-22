BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian knocks off Seminole in playoff tuneup game

The Permian boys basketball team jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Panthers defeated Seminole 70-46 in a playoff tuneup game Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Permian (28-3) led 31-9 after the first quarter thanks in large part to Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson. Johnson had all 13 of his points in the frame while Stephens-Deary had 11 of his game-high 17 in the first eight minutes. Nakavieon White added 14 for the Panthers.

River Powers led the Indians (23-10) with 13 points.

Permian will host El Paso Socorro in the Class 6A bidistrict round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Seminole faces Clint Mountain View in the Class 4A bidistrict round at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Gallego Center in Alpine.