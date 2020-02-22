  • February 22, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian knocks off Seminole in playoff tuneup game

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian knocks off Seminole in playoff tuneup game

Permian 70, Seminole 46

SEMINOLE (23-10)

Elijah Beard 2 0-0 6, Kross Carter 1 2-2 4, Parker  Freeman 3 1-1 9, Caden Cottrell 1 2-4 4, Brecken Swimmer 0 0-0 0, River Powers 4 4-4 13, Stephen Regalado 0 0-0 0, Jaydee Reimer 0 2-2 2, Blake Hamblin 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 13-15 46.

PERMIAN (28-3)

Cedric Baty 1 0-0 2, Shy Stephens-Deary 4 2-4 17, Keyonta Johnson 5 2-2 13, Nakavieon White 6 2-3 14, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 3, J.J. Vizcaino 5 0-0 11, Kyson Moreno 0 0-0 0, Sammy Garcia 1 0-0 3, Corey McCoy 0 0-0 0, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 3 0-0 7, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0, Rodney Hall 0 0-0 0, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-11 70.

Seminole................... 9.... 9   13   15   —    46

Permian.................. 31.. 12   13   14   —    70

3-Point goals — Seminole 5 (Beard 2, Freeman 2, Powers 1), Permian 8 (Stephens-Deary 3, K. Johnson 1, Pierce 1, Vizcaino 1, Garcia 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Seminole 15, Permian 17. Fouled out — Permian: Pierce. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 11:30 pm

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 11:30 pm

The Permian boys basketball team jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Panthers defeated Seminole 70-46 in a playoff tuneup game Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Permian (28-3) led 31-9 after the first quarter thanks in large part to Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson. Johnson had all 13 of his points in the frame while Stephens-Deary had 11 of his game-high 17 in the first eight minutes. Nakavieon White added 14 for the Panthers.

River Powers led the Indians (23-10) with 13 points.

Permian will host El Paso Socorro in the Class 6A bidistrict round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Seminole faces Clint Mountain View in the Class 4A bidistrict round at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Gallego Center in Alpine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

