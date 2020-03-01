HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High splits in final day with Midland

OHS logo
- El Paso Hanks 3, Odessa High 2
-
Odessa High. 200 000 000 — 2 4 1
Hanks............ 100 020 000 — 3 4 1
Sierra Camacho and Meghan Gattis. Alyvia Quintana and Mia Bailey. W — Quintana. L — Camacho. 2B — Odessa High: Emily Salgado, Camacho. HR — El Paso Hanks: Desirae Spearman.
Records — Odessa High 10-1.
- Odessa High 19, Hereford 0
-
Odessa High. 731 8 — 19 17 1
Hereford........ 000 0 — 0 4 3
Meghan Gattis and Joley Cruz. T Alamos and K Vallejo. W — Gattis. L — Alamos.. 2B — Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre, Sierra Camacho, Gattis, Emily Salgado 2, Noeli Suarez. HR — Odessa High: Camacho, Joley Cruz, Salgado.
Records — Odessa High 11-1.
MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team wrapped up play at the West Texas Classic Saturday by splitting a pair of games.
The Lady Bronchos fell 3-2 to El Paso Hanks in the first game before blowing out Hereford 19-0 in the second game.
Emily Salgado led the way in the second game for Odessa High, finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles and a grand slam.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
