HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High splits in final day with Midland

The Odessa High softball team wrapped up play at the West Texas Classic Saturday by splitting a pair of games.

The Lady Bronchos fell 3-2 to El Paso Hanks in the first game before blowing out Hereford 19-0 in the second game.

Emily Salgado led the way in the second game for Odessa High, finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles and a grand slam.