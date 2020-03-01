  • March 1, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High splits in final day with Midland - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High splits in final day with Midland

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
El Paso Hanks 3, Odessa High 2

Odessa High. 200  000 000   —     2      4     1

Hanks............ 100  020 000   —     3      4     1

Sierra Camacho and Meghan Gattis. Alyvia Quintana and Mia Bailey. W — Quintana. L — Camacho. 2B — Odessa High: Emily Salgado, Camacho. HR — El Paso Hanks: Desirae Spearman.

Records — Odessa High 10-1.

 

Odessa High 19, Hereford 0

Odessa High. 731      8   —   19   17      1

Hereford........ 000      0   —     0     4      3

Meghan Gattis and Joley Cruz. T Alamos and K Vallejo. W — Gattis. L — Alamos.. 2B — Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre, Sierra Camacho, Gattis, Emily Salgado 2, Noeli Suarez. HR — Odessa High: Camacho, Joley Cruz, Salgado.

Records — Odessa High 11-1.

Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 7:46 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High splits in final day with Midland OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team wrapped up play at the West Texas Classic Saturday by splitting a pair of games.

The Lady Bronchos fell 3-2 to El Paso Hanks in the first game before blowing out Hereford 19-0 in the second game.

Emily Salgado led the way in the second game for Odessa High, finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles and a grand slam.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, February 29, 2020 7:46 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 55°
Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 49°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]