HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian falls in low-scoring battle to San Angelo Central

A lone run in the first inning proved to be the difference as the Permian baseball team fell 1-0 to San Angelo Central on Tuesday at Donsky Field.

The Bobcats (6-5-1 overall) got their run in the bottom of the first inning when Jacob Charles scored on a fielder’s choice by Cayden Box. Charles reached safely on an error. Charles also pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

The Panthers (9-3-1) only hit was a two-out single in the fifth inning by Brian Ramirez. Tyler Ramage finished a solid effort as the starting pitcher, allowing one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings.