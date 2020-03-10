HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian falls in low-scoring battle to San Angelo Central

SAN ANGELO A lone run in the first inning proved to be the difference as the Permian baseball team fell 1-0 to San Angelo Central on Tuesday at Donsky Field.
The Bobcats (6-5-1 overall) got their run in the bottom of the first inning when Jacob Charles scored on a fielder’s choice by Cayden Box. Charles reached safely on an error. Charles also pitched a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
The Panthers (9-3-1) only hit was a two-out single in the fifth inning by Brian Ramirez. Tyler Ramage finished a solid effort as the starting pitcher, allowing one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.