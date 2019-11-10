OHS logo
- Odessa High 49, Greenwood 46
-
ODESSA HIGH (1-0)
Nesha Stephens 6 2-4 16, Amber Escontrias 0 0-0 0, Neveah Carrasco 2 2-2 6, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 5, Deoshanay Henderson 5 2-5 12, Alexis Luna 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 2 4-14 6, Roxana Jimenez 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 12-29 49.
GREENWOOD (0-1)
Hunter Russell 0 0-0 0, Larsyn Payton 6 3-5 16, Natalia Lopez 3 3-5 10. Kensleigh Ellis 2 0-0 5, Hayley Sanger 1 0-0 2, Emma Dunn 1 0-0 2, Madeline 5 0-0 11. Totals 17 6-10 46.
Odessa High............. 9.. 12 11 17 — 49
Greenwood............. 10.. 15 13 8 — 46
3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Escogido 1). Greenwood 4 (Payton 1, Lopez 1, Ellis 1, Madeline 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 18, Greenwood 21. Fouled out — Odessa High: Jimenez, Greenwood: Dunn. Technical fouls — None. JV — Greenwood 38, Odessa High 25.
Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:50 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High rallies to knock off Greenwood
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter to defeat Greenwood 49-46 in the season opener for both teams.
Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos (1-0) with 16 points and freshman Deoshanay Henderson had 12 in her debut. Odessa High outscored the Rangerettes (0-1) 17-8 in the final frame to put it over the top.
Larsyn Payton led the way with 16 points for Greenwood and Natalia Lopez had 10.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Greenwood,
Odessa High
on
Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:50 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Greenwood,
Nesha Stephens,
Lady Bronchos,
Ohs