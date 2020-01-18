GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to Wolfforth Frenship

The tough start to District 2-6A play did not get easier for the Odessa High girls basketball team Friday as the Lady Bronchos fell 78-30 to Wolfforth Frenship at the Tiger Pit.

Nesha Stpehens led Odessa High (12-13 overall, 0-3 District 2-6A) with 11 points, while Neveah Carrasco had nine. But the Lady B ranchos struggled to keep pace with the offensive surge from the Lady Tigers.

Frenship’s Maci Maddox led all scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kaylee Rendon added 17 for the Lady Tigers (20-5, 3-0). Avery Walker-Henry and Airron Gaydon also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.