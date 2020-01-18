OHS logo
- Wolfforth Frenship 78, Odessa High 30
-
ODESSA HIGH (12-13 Overall, 0-3 District 2-6A)
Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 5 0-0 11, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Amber Escontrias 1 1-2 3, Neveah Carrasco 3 1-2 9, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Alexis Luna 1 0-0 2, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 2 1-2 5, Roxana Jimenez 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-6 30.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (20-5, 3-0)
Ashlyn Caddel 1 0-0 2, Avery Walker-Henry 5 0-0 11, Kendall Mahaney 1 1-2 3, Maci Maddox 8 0-0 20, Hannah Page 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Rendon 5 5-5 17, Riley Roberts 3 0-0 6, Airron Gaydon 4 0-0 10, Addison McClure 1 2-4 4, Zaria Fowler 2 1-2 5. Totals 30 9-13 78.
Odessa High........... 11.... 8 5 6 — 30
W. Frenship............ 22.. 21 16 19 — 78
3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 Wolfforth Frenship 9 (Maddox 4, Rendon 2, Graydon 2, Walker-Henry 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 11, Wolfforth Frenship 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 11:36 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to Wolfforth Frenship
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
WOLFFORTH The tough start to District 2-6A play did not get easier for the Odessa High girls basketball team Friday as the Lady Bronchos fell 78-30 to Wolfforth Frenship at the Tiger Pit.
Nesha Stpehens led Odessa High (12-13 overall, 0-3 District 2-6A) with 11 points, while Neveah Carrasco had nine. But the Lady B ranchos struggled to keep pace with the offensive surge from the Lady Tigers.
Frenship’s Maci Maddox led all scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kaylee Rendon added 17 for the Lady Tigers (20-5, 3-0). Avery Walker-Henry and Airron Gaydon also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Friday, January 17, 2020 11:36 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Girls High School Basketball,
Basketball,
Wolfforth Frenship,
District 2-6a