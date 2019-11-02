  • November 2, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Amarillo Tascosa pulls away from Odessa High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Amarillo Tascosa pulls away from Odessa High

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Odessa High 15

Amarillo Tascosa..... 7.... 3   14     7   —    31

Odessa High............. 6.... 3     6     0   —    15

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: Jaiton McMorris 4 run (Jasean Barrow kick), 9:04. Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Parker Settle had a 24-yard run on third own and two to move the ball to the Odessa High 39-yard line. Major Everhart added his own 21-yard run two plays later to the Odessa High 10-yard line.

Odessa High: Jovanni Flotte 63 pass from Dre Cobb (kick failed), 7:22. Drive: 3 plays, 67 yards, 1:36.

Second Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: FG Jasean Barrow 23, 10:47. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 4:26. Key plays: Joseph Plunk ran the ball for 16 yards to set up Tascosa at the Odessa High 49-yard line.

Odessa High: FG Camilo Nicolas 24, 0:09. Drive: 15 plays, 82 yards, 6:36. Key plays: Dre Cobb recovered a fumbled snap on the Bronchos 36-yard line and ran the ball to the Tascosa 40-yard line. Four plays later, Tascosa was called for pass interference in the end zone to set the Bronchos up inside the Rebels 10-yard line.

Third Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: Jaiton McMorris 15 run (Jasean Barrow kick), 10:48. Drive: 2 plays, 28 yards, :14. Key plays: Mitchell Murray recovered an Odessa High fumble at the OHS 28-yard line to set the Rebels up in good field positions.

Odessa High: Michael Salas 2 run (pass failed), 5:05. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 4:33. Key play: Dre Cobb found Senjun McGarity on an 11-yard pass on third down and 10 to the Amarillo Tascosa 25-yard line.

Amarillo Tascosa: Major Everhart 55 run (Jasean Barrow kick), 2:55. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:09. Key play: Joseph Plunk converted a fourth down and 1 from inside his own 40-yard line to keep the drive alive.

Fourth Quarter

Amarillo Tascosa: Joseph Plunk 15 run (Jasean Barrow kick), 2:22. Drive: 11 plays, 99 yards, 5:00. Key plays: Joseph Plunk converted two third downs rushing and one fourth down passing to keep the drive moving. Plunk accounted for 98 of the 99 yards on the drive.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                 Tascosa    Odessa High

First Downs........................ 21.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 472.................. 294

Rushes-Yards............ 52-411............. 34-188

Passing Yards................... 61.................. 106

Passing........................ 4-7-0............. 5-14-3

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 2-29.0.............. 2-43.0

Penalties-Yards............. 7-85................. 4-25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Amarillo Tascosa: Joseph Plunk 20-153, Major Everhart 4-95, Darius Sanders 6-68, Parker Settle 11-35, Jaiton McMorris 4-30, Logan Nance 3-28, Chance Jones 1-5, Team 3-(-3).

Odessa High: Dre Cobb 8-74, Senjun McGarity 13-64, Michael Salas 11-51, Cade Mendoza 1-4, Jovanni Flotte 1-(-5).

Passing

Amarillo Tascosa: Joseph Plunk 4-7-0—61.

Odessa High: Dre Cobb 5-13-2—106, Jovanni Flotte 0-1-1—0.

Receiving

Amarillo Tascosa: Darius Sanders 1-24, Logan Nance 1-21, Brandon Sanders 1-11, Parker Settle 1-5.

Odessa High: Jovanni Flotte 2-67, Nathan Calvery 1-15, Derrick Walton 1-13, Senjun McGarity 1-11.

Interceptions

Amarillo Tascosa: Major Everhart 1-45, DJ Tatum 1-0, Jamsion Horton 1-22.

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:49 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Amarillo Tascosa pulls away from Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High football team hung close with Amarillo Tascosa, looking to stay in the mix for a potential postseason spot.

Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they were unable to clear that hurdle.

The Rebels ran for 411 yards and the defense forced four turnovers as they defeated Odessa High 31-15 Friday at Ratliff Stadium in District 2-6A play.

The win clinched a playoff spot for Tascosa (6-3 overall, 2-2 District 2-6A) while Odessa High (2-7, 0-4) was eliminated from postseason contention.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Danny (Servance) because they game-planned for us well,” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said. “They made it really difficult on us to move the ball with any regularity. We were able to settle down in the second half and I’m proud of our team that we got the win."

The Rebels looked like they were going to take control early, marching methodically down the field for a 71-yard, eight-play drive. Jaiton McMorris capped it with a 4-yard run to open the scoring.

The Bronchos had an answer as starting quarterback Dre Cobb found Jovanni Flotte on a 63-yard catch and run to put Odessa High on the board. The extra point was missed, however, and Tascosa maintained its one-point lead. Cobb finished with 180 total yards of offense and that touchdown pass.

The rest of the first half turned into a defensive battle filled with big plays and big stops.

Odessa High started it off with a turnover on downs, but gave the ball away with one of its three interceptions, this one coming from Major Everhart.

The Bronchos were picked off again on their next possession as DJ Tatum made a leaping, Odell Beckham Jr.-style catch to give Tascosa the ball back.

The Rebels were unable to get anything more than three points from those takeaways, only managing a 23-yard field goal from Jasean Barrow.

The Bronchos had their own chance to take the lead at halftime, working down nearly all of the last 6:45 of the first half. They were unable to punch it in, though, and settled for a Camilo Nicolas 24-yard field goal to trail 10-9 at halftime.

“We had kids that made plays tonight, but that’s a great football team in Tascosa and they made plays as well.” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “We had good execution at times, but they just executed a little bit better than we did.”

Odessa High had another opportunity to take the lead, but the Rebels defense rose up again as Mitchell Murray recovered a fumble on the second play of the second half. McMorris added his second touchdown run of the game two plays later from 15 yards out.

“You just can’t turn the ball over in a situation like that and we gave Tascosa a short field,” Servance said. “We did a great job most of the night of making them have to drive the length of the field but that turnover is just bad news when you’re playing that type of offense.”

Odessa High kept itself in the game and answered with a Michael Salas touchdown run from 2 yards to finish off an 11-play drive. A failed two-point try kept the game at 17-15.

The Bronchos, however, were unable to get any closer as they punted twice and threw another interception on their final drive.

On the other side, Tascosa delivered two haymakers that eventually sealed the game.

The first was on a 55-yard scoring run from Everhart in the third quarter. The second came from the senior signal caller Joseph Plunk with 2:22 left in the game, manufacturing a 99-yard drive sealed with a 15-yard touchdown run. He finished with 153 yards on 20 carries to go with 61 yards passing.

“I messed up by not having a punt returner back there that pinned us back at the 1-yard line,” Plunk said. “The offense did a great job of getting us out of that and making our job easier.

It was a good win for us and now we have to treat every game like a playoff game from this point and try to win them all.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:49 am. | Tags: , , , ,

