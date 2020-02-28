  • February 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian splits first two games in Midland

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian splits first two games in Midland

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 12:55 am

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian splits first two games in Midland OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian softball team returned to the field for the first time in more than a week as the Lady Panthers earned a split during the opening day of the West Texas Classic Thursday at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers (1-2 overall) defeated Dumas 11-1 in a time-shortened game while falling to El Paso Hanks 14-0 in four innings in another time-shortened game.

Permian is scheduled to play two more games Friday starting at 11 a.m. against Hereford followed by a 3 p.m. game against Canyon Randall.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

