HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian splits first two games in Midland

MIDLAND The Permian softball team returned to the field for the first time in more than a week as the Lady Panthers earned a split during the opening day of the West Texas Classic Thursday at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex.
The Lady Panthers (1-2 overall) defeated Dumas 11-1 in a time-shortened game while falling to El Paso Hanks 14-0 in four innings in another time-shortened game.
Permian is scheduled to play two more games Friday starting at 11 a.m. against Hereford followed by a 3 p.m. game against Canyon Randall.
