HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian hosts Amarillo Tascosa to finish up first half of district play

The Permian soccer teams will play their first home games in 10 days as they host Amarillo Tascosa in District 2-6A play tonight at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (12-5-3 overall, 0-2-2 district) get started at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30. Tonight’s matches wrap up the first half of district play.

Both teams are looking to get back on track after falling to Midland High on the road Tuesday. The girls lost 4-0 while the boys (4-9-3, 1-3-0) lost 2-1 to the Bulldogs.