GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews warms up to lead Tall City Invitational, Permian sits in third

It took some extra time for the opening round of the Tall City Invitational to get going Friday at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

But it was worth the wait for the Andrews girls golf team.

The start of the round was delayed an hour because of frost.

The Lady Mustangs jumped out in front early, battling chilly conditions and a difficult course setup to shoot an opening round 332 to lead after the first 18 holes.

San Angelo Central looms just behind with an opening round 336, while Permian sits in third at 357.

Brynlee Dyas led the way for Andrews with an opening round 76, good for second place individually behind Central sophomore and defending individual champion Ryann Honea, who opened with a 2-under-par 68. Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed is third after shooting 78.

Andrews’ Sarah Strube shot an 83 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place with Anaya Perales of Midland High and Macey Goodblanket of Lubbock-Cooper.

Andrews girls coach R.J. Lester credited both Dyas and Strube for stepping up in tough conditions.

“Brynlee played very well for us,” Lester said. “That 76 is the low round that she has shot this year and she carried our team today.

“Sarah is going through some swing changes right now, but she figured some things out today and posted a great score for us.”

Permian was able to get in the mix with consistent rounds from all five golfers.

Angela Aguirre led the Lady Panthers with an opening 88. Kyndal Ward and Jocelyn Dominguez each shot 89, followed by a 91 from Marina Solis and 92 from Isabella Segura.

That said, head coach Rodney Roman understands that the team has a lot of ground to make up heading into the final round.

“Scoreboard-wise, I look and it’s good that we’re third,” Roman said. “Right now, I’m just looking at the progressions that we’re making week in and week out.

“We’re working on more of the mental game than anything. It’s not physical like it is with the swing, but it’s something that the entire team is working on.”

The mental side was test with the hour-long delay and the changes in routine that came with it. Roman said that it was beneficial because it allowed the players some extra time to work on that mental side of knowing what to expect on the course.

Lester shared a similar sentiment.

“Our girls played hard,” Lester said. “As cold as it was this morning, they didn’t let that affect them. They just went out and played well.”

The title will be up from grabs during the final round starting at 9 a.m. today with a shotgun start at Hogan Park Golf Course.

Weather is not expected to be a factor this time around after last year’s final round was modified to an 18-hole Par-3 course due to high winds.

That’s welcome news for Lester, who said that he expects his team to be ready based on how it has trended in recent weeks.

“We’ve always seemed to play better in the second round this year,” Lester said. “The last couple of times we’ve actually come from behind to finish second and came from behind to win last week. Hopefully, we can do the same thing tomorrow.”

Odessa High will look to finish the weekend on a good note as well. Chloe Aranda led the Lady Bronchos with an opening 90.