  • December 16, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Both Odessa High teams head back on the road - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Both Odessa High teams head back on the road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 8:03 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Both Odessa High teams head back on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys and girls basketball teams return to action Tuesday with road matchups in nondistrict play.

The boys will head north to take on Andrews at 6:30 p.m. at the Andrews Performance Center while the Lady Bronchos travel east to face Sweetwater at the same time.

The Bronchos finished competition in the Greenwood tournament over the weekend while the Lady Bronchos will play their first game in a week after defeating Abilene High last week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, December 16, 2019 8:03 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
35°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: NNE at 17mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 26°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 25°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 51°/Low 29°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]