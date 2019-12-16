HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Both Odessa High teams head back on the road

The Odessa High boys and girls basketball teams return to action Tuesday with road matchups in nondistrict play.

The boys will head north to take on Andrews at 6:30 p.m. at the Andrews Performance Center while the Lady Bronchos travel east to face Sweetwater at the same time.

The Bronchos finished competition in the Greenwood tournament over the weekend while the Lady Bronchos will play their first game in a week after defeating Abilene High last week.