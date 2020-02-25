BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High eliminated by El Paso Americas

The Odessa High boys basketball season came to an end as the Bronchos fell 56-44 to El Paso Americas in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game Tuesday at Americas High School.

The Bronchos (14-19) only trailed 24-20 at halftime before the Trailblazers (23-11) were able to pull away in the second half.

Christian Tijerina led Odessa High with 15 points on the night followed by 10 from L.J. Willis.

Jordan Hernandez led Americas with a game-high 20 points in the victory. Damien Vicente added 13 points while Cristian Martinez had 11.

The Trailblazers (23-11) will advance to play Arlington Martin in the area round at a time, date and place still to be determined.