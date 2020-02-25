OHS logo
- El Paso Americas 56, Odessa High 44
Class 6A Bi-District Playoffs
Americas HS, El Paso, Tuesday
ODESSA HIGH (14-19)
Coco Rose 1 4-5 6, Jaylen McCowan 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 4 2-3 10, Christian Tijerina 5 5-7 15, Chris Blair 2 0-0 5, Efrain Orona 3 0-0 8, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jayden Felix 0 0-0 0, Ayden Blair 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-15 44.
EL PASO AMERICAS (23-11)
Jordan Hernandez 5 8-8 20, Jaden Andrus 3 2-2 8, Cristian Martinez 5 1-2 11, Damien Vicente 6 1-1 13, Juan Zamarripa 0 0-0 0, Christian Nevarez 1 0-2 2, Joey Sosa 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 14-17 56.
Odessa High............. 8.. 12 8 16 — 44
EP Americas........... 14.. 10 12 20 — 56
3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Orona 3, C. Blair 1), Americas 2 (Hernandez 2). Total fouls — Odessa High 15, Americas 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:14 pm
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High eliminated by El Paso Americas
EL PASO The Odessa High boys basketball season came to an end as the Bronchos fell 56-44 to El Paso Americas in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game Tuesday at Americas High School.
The Bronchos (14-19) only trailed 24-20 at halftime before the Trailblazers (23-11) were able to pull away in the second half.
Christian Tijerina led Odessa High with 15 points on the night followed by 10 from L.J. Willis.
Jordan Hernandez led Americas with a game-high 20 points in the victory. Damien Vicente added 13 points while Cristian Martinez had 11.
The Trailblazers (23-11) will advance to play Arlington Martin in the area round at a time, date and place still to be determined.
