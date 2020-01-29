GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall on the road

MIDLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team was locked in a close battle with Midland High but was on the wrong end of the scoreboard as the Lady Bronchos fell 38-32 Tuesday to the Lady Dawgs at Bulldog Gym.

The victory clinches the season sweep for Midland High (10-20 overall, 2-4 District 2-6A) over Odessa High. It also puts the Lady Dawgs in a three-way tie for third with the Lady Bronchos (14-14, 2-4) and Midland Lee, who fell 68-46 to Amarillo Tascosa Tuesday with four games left in the regular season.