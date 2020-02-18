BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian clinches share of District 2-6A title with rout of Midland High

The Permian boys basketball team wasted little time putting an exclamation point on the regular season.

A pair of double-digit runs in the first quarter was the spark the Panthers needed to pull away for an 88-42 victory over Midland High in the District 2-6A finale Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Permian (27-3 overall, 9-1 district) clinched a share of the district title with Amarillo Tascosa, which defeated Odessa High.

The top seed will be determined at the district meeting Wednesday with a coin flip. Permian will host a bi-district playoff game next week against either El Paso Socorro or El Paso Franklin with time and date still to be determined.

It is the third straight year that the Panthers have claimed at least a share of the crown after winning it outright the last two years.

“Winning the title is a tribute to our kids and their buy-in to our system and expectations,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “It’s always a goal every year to want to be champions. You don’t always accomplish it but when you do, it feels good so I’m really proud of them.”

The Panthers had three players finish in double figures with Shy Stephens-Deary leading with a game-high 23 points. Zay Pierce finished with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Nakavieon White had 15.

D’Morriyon Breaux led Midland High (14-15, 2-8) with 12 points while Nico Smith and Jaime Puentes each had 10.

The 11-0 burst Permian used to take control of the game came after Midland High’s Brett Canis scored the opening basket. The 6-foot-8 forward had four points but left with an injury in the first half and did not return.

The Panthers responded to Canis’ basket with a 3-pointer from Stephens-Deary and took over the game with defense and transition baskets.

White capped off the early run with a one-handed dunk off a steal and Permian also closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run.

“It was important for us to come out and try and set the tone,” White said. “We always try to come out strong every game and once we get that momentum, we want to keep it going.”

The Panthers built the lead up to as many as 26 points in the first half and took a 39-17 advantage to the locker room.

The Bulldogs found some momentum coming out of halftime with a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 16 but that was as close as they got.

Permian’s defense continued to create havoc for Midland High and a 17-3 run in the third quarter helped seal the win. Permian finished with 25 assists and 23 steals on the night with Cedric Baty leading the way in both categories with 11 and five, respectively.

With the regular season in the books, Thomas says he’s looking forward to staying home for a playoff game.

“It’s definitely a unique situation,” he said. “I’m excited for our kids and for our fans and family members that get to come out and see us play. We’re looking forward to it.”

>> LOOKING AHEAD: Permian will host Seminole in a playoff tune-up game at 6 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

