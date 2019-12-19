Ben Powell
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:59 pm
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High's Wilson among local AP All-State honorees
Odessa High senior offensive lineman Louis Wilson earned honorable mention recognition on the Texas APSE Class 6A All-State team released Thursday.
Wilson graded out at 91 percent over the course of the regular season for the Bronchos and averaged six pancake blocks per game.
Midland Lee offensive lineman Eric Cisneros earned first-team honors and was one of six Rebels to earn all-state recognition. Wide receiver Loic Fouonji was named to the second team while quarterback Mikey Serrano, linebackers Charlie Gonzales and Trent Low and defensive back Karl Taylor were named as honorable mentions.
