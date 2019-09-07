  • September 7, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High makes most of opportunities in victory over Jefferson County

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High makes most of opportunities in victory over Jefferson County

Box Score

Odessa High 37, Jefferson County 14

Jefferson County...... 0.... 0     0   14   —    14

Odessa High............. 8.. 22     0     7   —    37

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Odessa High: Senjun McGarity 1 run (Dre Cobb pass from Ivan Miranda), 0:58. Drive: 2 plays, 4 yards, 0:37. Key plays: Ian Tavarez recovered a fumble from Jefferson County inside the 5-yard line to set up the drive.

Second Quarter

Odessa High: Dre Cobb 5 pass from Ivan Miranda (Ivan Miranda run), 3:57. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 5:31. Key plays: The drive was starterd after Julian Vizcaino recovered a Jefferson County fumble. On third down and 12 from its own 21, Ivan Miranda ran for 29 yards to midfield to keep the drive alive.

Odessa High: Dre Cobb 19 pass from Ivan Miranda (RJ Marquez kick), 3:44. Drive: 1 plays, 19 yards, 0:08. Key plays: Timothy Avila recovered an Elton Fitzgerald fumbe on the ensuing kickoff to set up the Bronchos on offense again.

Odessa High: Ivan Miranda 1 run (RJ Marquez kick), 0:50. Drive: 1 plays, 1 yards, 0:03. Key plays: After an Adrion Clark interception from Jefferson County, Ian Tavarez recovered his second fumble of the half to set up the Miranda run.

Fourth Quarter

Jefferson County: Nate King 6 run (Marques Smith run), 6:40. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 6:20. Key plays: An Odessa High face mask penalty inside the 10-yard line to keep the drive alive.

Odessa High: Senjun McGarity 1 run (RJ Marquez kick), 7:32. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:47. Key plays: Senjum McGarity carried the ball all four plays, including runs of 32 and 20 yards to put the Bronchos in the red zone.

Jefferson County: Kendrick January 86 kickoff return (pass failed), 4:28.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                            Jeff. County    Odessa High

First Downs........................ 11.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 204.................. 297

Rushes-Yards.............. 15-53............. 38-215

Passing Yards................. 151.................... 82

Passing.................... 13-20-0........... 11-20-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 4-4................... 4-2

Punts-Avg.................... 3-23.3.............. 2-41,0

Penalties-Yards............. 3-35................. 5-30

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Jefferson County: Marques Smith 7-28, Jaheieme Herrington 7-21, Nate King 1-4. 

Odessa High: Michael Salas 14-83, Senjun McGarity 10-78, Ivan Miranda 10-51, Diego Cervantes 3-4, Team 1-(-1).

Passing

Jefferson County: Marques Smith 13-21-0—151.

Odessa High: Ivan Miranda 11-18-1—82, Diego Cervantes 0-2-0—0.

Receiving

Jefferson County: Adrion Clark 4-103, Jaheieme Herrington 2-26, Elton Fitzgerald 3-14, Kendrick January 4-10, Nate King 1-(-2).

Odessa High: Dre Cobb 6-45, J.C. Ramirez 2-16, Ameron Alvarez 1-2, Nathan Calvery 1-5, Senjun McGarity 1-4.

Interceptions

Jefferson County: Daron Wright 1-0.

Odessa High: None.

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 11:23 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High makes most of opportunities in victory over Jefferson County By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

It doesn’t matter how you start but how you finish. That was the mantra of the night for the Odessa High football team.

The Bronchos recovered four fumbles and got a late scoring surge in the first half and rode that to a 37-14 victory over Fayette (Miss.) Jefferson County Friday night at Ratliff Stadium.

Odessa High (1-1) recovered four fumbles in the first half, all of them leading to touchdowns.

“The defense really was the big difference for us tonight,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “We caused turnovers this week that we didn’t get last week.

“I thought they played pretty well even though we have some things to work on. I thought we played good team defense.”

Both teams got off to a slow start as the Tigers (1-2) punted the ball on their first two possessions while Odessa High had a drive stall as a result of three penalties before kicking the ball away.

Odessa High moved the ball inside the Jefferson County 5 yard line before the Bronchos fumbled and the Tigers recovered.

Just three plays later, Odessa High got the ball back as Ian Tavarez recovered a Tigers’ fumble at the 4.

That set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Senjun McGarity for the game’s opening score with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Odessa High converted a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

Jefferson County looked to have an answer after quarterback Marques Smith found Adrion Clark for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

That score was taken off the board after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Clark before he reached the end zone negated the score.

That would prove costly as the Tigers fumbled in the red zone and the Bronchos recovered at their own 23.

That set up an effective, ball-control drive where Odessa High took 5:31 off the clock in the second quarter, with quarterback Ivan Miranda connecting with Dre Cobb on a 5-yard touchdown pass to finish the drive.

The same duo would connect 13 seconds later from 19 yards out after Jefferson County fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Cobb finished with six catches for 45 yards and the two scores.

“We just made too many mistakes tonight,” Jefferson County head coach James Herrington said. “We turned the ball over four times and we beat ourselves.

“Give credit to Odessa High. They did what they needed to do to win and made plays when we gave them the opportunity.”

Things would continue to get worse for the Tigers after Tavarez blocked a Leonard Gaines punt that Odessa High recovered at the Tigers’ 39.

The Bronchos, however, couldn’t sustain that momentum as a pass from Miranda was intercepted by Daron Wright.

It looked like the Tigers had some momentum with under a minute left before fumbling again and Tavarez recovering once again.

“I was just focused on moving fast,” Tavarez said. “I wanted to fly to the ball and follow what the opponent does.

Miranda snuck the ball in from the 1 to cap a 22-point outburst in three minutes, 20 seconds.

Jefferson County avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter with 6:40 to go thanks to a 4-yard touchdown run from Nate King and the Tigers added a two-point conversion. McGarity added his second touchdown run from a yard out with 4:48 remaining and Jefferson County’s Kendrick January returned the ensuing kickoff for a score.

It may not have been the prettiest win the Bronchos have had but Servance was pleased with how his team played given the circumstances. Friday was the first game back since the mass shooting that took place last Saturday.

“We sought out to get a win tonight,” Servance said. “We talked about giving the community, our fans and our school something that can bring a little joy and celebrate and I think our kids did a great job of that.”

