BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises past Midland Lee in District 2-6A opener

Heading into the start of District 2-6A play, Permian boys basketball coach Tim Thomas wanted to see his Panthers get off to a good start.

The team did just that, using an early 11-0 run in the first quarter Friday to cruise ahead for a comfortable 70-39 victory over Midland Lee at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Permian (19-2, 1-0 District 2-6A) was without senior forward Nakaveion White, but others stepped up in his absence. Thomas said after the game that he hoped White would be back in a couple weeks’ time.

Junior guard Shy Stephens-Deary and senior Keyonta Johnson spearheaded the Panthers’ offensive attack, finishing with 25 and 14 points, respectively. Christian Romero led the Rebels (5-15, 0-1) with 11 points, while Shemar Davis finished with nine.

“I thought the guys came out and played terrific team basketball,” Thomas said. “We finished with 20 assists, which is the most we’ve finished over the last seven or eight games, so that was really encouraging to see.”

The 11-0 run in the opening frame came after Davis made the first field goal of the contest as the teams exchanged free throws at the outset. Permian answered with a layup from J.J. Vizcaino as he and Stephens-Deary combined for nine of those 11 points. Permian led 12-6 after the opening quarter.

“We just worked well as a team and executed the game plan,” Stephens-Deary said. “We were just finding open lanes to be able to score.”

The Panthers began to quickly open things up in the second quarter thanks to the guard combination of Stephens-Deary and Johnson, who combined to score 12 of Permian’s 15 second-quarter points.

What stood out even more in Thomas’ mind was the defensive effort as the Panthers held the Rebels to just three points in the second quarter, building a 27-9 halftime lead.

“I thought our guys came out with a lot of intensity on the defensive end,” Thomas said. “We played great team defense and we were able to cover each other.

“We told our guys that they had to be all in to win and cover your brother and they’ve really taken to it.”

The defensive intensity was something that Lee head coach Doug Gordon said was one of the most difficult aspects of facing the Panthers.

“We’re a young team and I think that really showed today,” Gordon said. “We just have to keep battling and get better. We’ve had some hard times, but you can’t have excuses. You just have to line up and go play.”

The Panthers maintained control coming out of the locker room at halftime, starting the third quarter on a 10-4 run. Stephens-Deary led the way again by scoring 10 points over those eight minutes to help Permian build a 47-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Permian didn’t look back after that as the lead grew to as much as 36 points before the Rebels added a pair of late baskets to close the game out.