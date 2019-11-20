  • November 20, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Lubbock Coronado

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:00 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian girls basketball team hung close, but foul shots proved to be the difference in a 46-40 loss to Lubbock Coronado Tuesday at Coronado.

Permian (1-4) missed 20 free throws on the night.

Karen Guzman led the Lady Panthers (1-4) with nine points while Nodia Cooper and Daysia Christian each had eight.

Chantal Pervis led the Lady Mustangs with a game-high 13 points.

The Lady Panthers return to the court against Seminole at 6 p.m. Friday in Seminole.

