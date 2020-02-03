  • February 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin 2020-2021 UIL District Alignments

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 5:17 pm

The new district alignments for the 2020-21 school year were released by the UIL Monday.

For a full list of the statewide realignments, check out the UIL website. 

 

FOOTBALL

Class 6A

District 2

Abilene High

Midland High

Midland Lee

Odessa High

Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

 

Class 4A

Division 1

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

Fort Stockton

San Angelo Lake View

Division 2

District 1

Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Snyder

Sweetwater

District 2

Borger

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

Perryton

Seminole

Class 3A

Division 1

District 1

Brownfield

Denver City

Kermit

Lamesa

Shallowater

Slaton

Division 2

District 1

Alpine

Anthony

Crane

Odessa Compass Academy

Tornillo

 

Class 2A

Division 2

District 1

Iraan

McCamey

Plains

Seagraves

Wink

 

Class 1A

Division 1

District 5

Buena Vista

Fort Davis

Marfa

Van Horn

District 6

Garden City

Lenorah Grady

Midland TLCA

Rankin

Division 2

District 5

Balmorhea

Dell City

Grandfalls-Royalty

Sanderson

Sierra Blanca

 

BASKETBALL

Class 6A

District 2

Abilene High

Midland High

Midland Lee

Odessa High

Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

Class 4A

District 2

Andrews

Fort Stockton

Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

 

Class 3A

District 4

Alpine

Anthony

Kermit

Presidio

Tornillo

District 5

Big Lake Reagan County

Coahoma

Crane

Odessa Compass Academy

Sonora

Stanton

 

Class 2A

District 7

Christoval

Eldorado

Fort Hancock

McCamey

Ozona

Wink

 

Class 1A

District 9

Balmorhea

Dell City

Fort Davis

Marfa

Sierra Blanca

Valentine

Van Horn

District 10

Comstock

Grandfalls-Royalty

Buena Vista

Iraan

Marathon

Rankin

Sanderson

 

VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A

District 2

Abilene High

Midland High

Midland Lee

Odessa High

Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

 

Class 4A

District 2

Andrews

Fort Stockton

Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

Class 3A

District 4

Alpine

Anthony

Kermit

Presidio

Tornillo

District 5

Big Lake Reagan County

Coahoma

Crane

Odessa Compass Academy

Sonora

 

Class 2A

District 1

Balmorhea

Dell City

Fort Davis

Fort Hancock

Marfa

Sierra Blanca

Valentine

Van Horn

District 2

Buena Vista

Forsan

Grandfalls-Royalty

McCamey

Midland TLCA

Rankin

Sterling City

Wink

