HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin 2020-2021 UIL District Alignments

The new district alignments for the 2020-21 school year were released by the UIL Monday.
For a full list of the statewide realignments, check out the UIL website.
FOOTBALL
Class 6A
District 2
Abilene High
Midland High
Midland Lee
Odessa High
Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
Class 4A
Division 1
District 2
Andrews
Big Spring
Fort Stockton
San Angelo Lake View
Division 2
District 1
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Snyder
Sweetwater
District 2
Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
Seminole
Class 3A
Division 1
District 1
Brownfield
Denver City
Kermit
Lamesa
Shallowater
Slaton
Division 2
District 1
Alpine
Anthony
Crane
Odessa Compass Academy
Tornillo
Class 2A
Division 2
District 1
Iraan
McCamey
Plains
Seagraves
Wink
Class 1A
Division 1
District 5
Buena Vista
Fort Davis
Marfa
Van Horn
District 6
Garden City
Lenorah Grady
Midland TLCA
Rankin
Division 2
District 5
Balmorhea
Dell City
Grandfalls-Royalty
Sanderson
Sierra Blanca
BASKETBALL
Class 6A
District 2
Abilene High
Midland High
Midland Lee
Odessa High
Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
Class 4A
District 2
Andrews
Fort Stockton
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
Class 3A
District 4
Alpine
Anthony
Kermit
Presidio
Tornillo
District 5
Big Lake Reagan County
Coahoma
Crane
Odessa Compass Academy
Sonora
Stanton
Class 2A
District 7
Christoval
Eldorado
Fort Hancock
McCamey
Ozona
Wink
Class 1A
District 9
Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn
District 10
Comstock
Grandfalls-Royalty
Buena Vista
Iraan
Marathon
Rankin
Sanderson
VOLLEYBALL
Class 6A
District 2
Abilene High
Midland High
Midland Lee
Odessa High
Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
Class 4A
District 2
Andrews
Fort Stockton
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
Class 3A
District 4
Alpine
Anthony
Kermit
Presidio
Tornillo
District 5
Big Lake Reagan County
Coahoma
Crane
Odessa Compass Academy
Sonora
Class 2A
District 1
Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Fort Hancock
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn
District 2
Buena Vista
Forsan
Grandfalls-Royalty
McCamey
Midland TLCA
Rankin
Sterling City
Wink
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.