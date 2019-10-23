HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

The Odessa High volleyball team went on the road and struggled as it was swept by Midland High, 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 at the Midland High School gym in District 2-6A play.

Brianna McClure led the way for the Lady Bronchos (12-22 overall, 0-8 District 2-6A), finishing with nine kills to go with 11 digs and five assists. Alexis Luna added five kills and a block while Kaia Minjarez had seven assists for Odessa High.

With the win and Permian’s loss to Midland Lee, the Lady Dawgs (19-17, 5-3) clinched a playoff spot and are tied for second place with Lee and Amarillo Tascosa in district with two matches remaining.