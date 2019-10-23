  • October 23, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Midland High def. Odessa High 25-18, 25-15, 28-26

Tuesday, At Midland High School

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Julisha Terry 3, Alexis Luna 5, Cassandra Franco 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 0.5, Paige Byford 0.5, Alexis Luna 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 5, Kaia Minjarez 7.

Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 8, Gabby Jaquez 20, Brianna McClure 11, Bryanna Ordaz 4, Julisha Terry 2, Paige Byford 2, Alexis Luna 3, Cassandra Franco 10, Kaia Minjarez 2.

Aces — Odessa High: None.

Records

Odessa High 12-22 overall, 0-8 District 2-6A; Midland High 19-17, 5-3.

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa High volleyball team went on the road and struggled as it was swept by Midland High, 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 at the Midland High School gym in District 2-6A play.

Brianna McClure led the way for the Lady Bronchos (12-22 overall, 0-8 District 2-6A), finishing with nine kills to go with 11 digs and five assists. Alexis Luna added five kills and a block while Kaia Minjarez had seven assists for Odessa High.

With the win and Permian’s loss to Midland Lee, the Lady Dawgs (19-17, 5-3) clinched a playoff spot and are tied for second place with Lee and Amarillo Tascosa in district with two matches remaining.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:00 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]