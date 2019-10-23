HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

OHS logo
- Midland High def. Odessa High 25-18, 25-15, 28-26
Tuesday, At Midland High School
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Julisha Terry 3, Alexis Luna 5, Cassandra Franco 1.
Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 0.5, Paige Byford 0.5, Alexis Luna 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 5, Kaia Minjarez 7.
Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 8, Gabby Jaquez 20, Brianna McClure 11, Bryanna Ordaz 4, Julisha Terry 2, Paige Byford 2, Alexis Luna 3, Cassandra Franco 10, Kaia Minjarez 2.
Aces — Odessa High: None.
Records
Odessa High 12-22 overall, 0-8 District 2-6A; Midland High 19-17, 5-3.
MIDLAND The Odessa High volleyball team went on the road and struggled as it was swept by Midland High, 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 at the Midland High School gym in District 2-6A play.
Brianna McClure led the way for the Lady Bronchos (12-22 overall, 0-8 District 2-6A), finishing with nine kills to go with 11 digs and five assists. Alexis Luna added five kills and a block while Kaia Minjarez had seven assists for Odessa High.
With the win and Permian’s loss to Midland Lee, the Lady Dawgs (19-17, 5-3) clinched a playoff spot and are tied for second place with Lee and Amarillo Tascosa in district with two matches remaining.
