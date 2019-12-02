BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian returns home to host Monahans

The Permian boys basketball team will be back on a court for the first time in two weeks as it hosts Monahans at 6:30 p.m. today at the Permian Fieldhouse.

It is the second home game for the Panthers (5-2), who are coming off a road win against Hereford on Nov. 25.

Tuesday’s game also marks the final home game for the 2019 calendar year as the Panthers will have a road game at El Paso Americas Friday followed by tournaments in Midland and Lubbock later this month.