BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian advances to regional quarterfinals

A huge second quarter proved to be enough cushion for the Permian boys basketball team to pull away for a 70-58 victory over Arlington Lamar in the Class 6A area round Friday at Cooper High School.

The Panthers (30-3 overall) outscored the Vikings 20-4 in the second quarter to open up a 38-19 lead at halftime. It proved to be a deficit that Lamar (20-9) could not overcome.

Shy Stephens-Deary was one of four Permian players to finish in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Keyonta Johnson added 16 points, Nakavieon White had 15 and J.J. Vizcaino had 10.

Labroderick Scott led the way for the Vikings with 25 points.

Permian advances to the regional quarterfinals to face Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene High School. It’s the second straight year the two teams will face each other in the playoffs. Martin defeated El Paso Americas 58-40 in its area round matchup Friday.