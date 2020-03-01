  • March 1, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian advances to regional quarterfinals - Odessa American: Oavarsity

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian advances to regional quarterfinals

Permian 70, Arlington Lamar 58

ARLINGTON LAMAR (20-9)

Jalen Ware Williams 1 0-0 2, Elijah Powers 1 1-2 4, Jalen Johnson 2 0-0 5, Shannon Robinson 2 5-5 9, Quincy McCollum 0 1-2 1, Le’Andre Roberts 2 0-0 4, Paul Pettway 0 0-0 0, Labroderick Scott 8 9-16 25, Cam Brady 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 16-25 58.

PERMIAN (30-3)

Cedric Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 11 1-2 26, Keyonta Johnson 6 4-5 16, Nakavieon White 5 4-6 15, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 3, J.J. Vizcaino 4 1-2 10, D.J. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-15 70.

Arlington Lamar...... 15.... 4   21   18   —    58

Permian.................. 18.. 20   16   16   —    70

3-Point goals — Arlington Lamar: 2 (Powers 1, Johnson 1), Permian 6 (Stephens-Deary 3, White 1, Pierce 1, Vizcaino 1). Total fouls — Arlington Lamar 18, Permian 18. Fouled out — Permian: Vizcaino. Technical fouls — Arlington Lamar: Coach.

Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 7:38 pm

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian advances to regional quarterfinals OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE A huge second quarter proved to be enough cushion for the Permian boys basketball team to pull away for a 70-58 victory over Arlington Lamar in the Class 6A area round Friday at Cooper High School.

The Panthers (30-3 overall) outscored the Vikings 20-4 in the second quarter to open up a 38-19 lead at halftime. It proved to be a deficit that Lamar (20-9) could not overcome.

Shy Stephens-Deary was one of four Permian players to finish in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Keyonta Johnson added 16 points, Nakavieon White had 15 and J.J. Vizcaino had 10.

Labroderick Scott led the way for the Vikings with 25 points.

Permian advances to the regional quarterfinals to face Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene High School. It’s the second straight year the two teams will face each other in the playoffs. Martin defeated El Paso Americas 58-40 in its area round matchup Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

