  January 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces Seminole in final nondstirct game

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 9:30 pm

The Odessa High boys basketball team closes out its nondistrict schedule at 7:30 p.m. tonight with a road game against Seminole.

The Bronchos (10-13) are coming off consecutive 84-point performances and won Tuesday’s game against Pecos by 39 points, a season high.

Seminole (14-8) will look to bounce back after falling 68-61 to Midland High on Tuesday. The Indians have one more nondistrict game before starting District 2-4A play Jan. 21 at Pecos.

Odessa High opens District 2-6A play Jan. 17 at Wolfforth Frenship.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

