GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in close battle with El Paso Montwood

The Odessa High girls basketball team was locked in a close battle Tuesday with El Paso Montwood. In the end, the Lady Bronchos fell just short as they fell 57-53 to the Lady Rams at Montwood High School.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High (2-1) with a game-high 16 points, while Nesha Stephens had 10. Ruth Sodipe and Lauren Valtierra led the way for Montwood with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Odessa High returns to the court Thursday for two games at the Allen Hoopfest. The Lady Bronchos face South Grand Prairie at 1:30 p.m. followed by a game with Dallas Skyline at 7:30.