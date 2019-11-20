  • November 20, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in close battle with El Paso Montwood - Odessa American: Oavarsity

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in close battle with El Paso Montwood

El Paso Montwood 57, Odessa High 53

ODESSA HIGH (2-1)

Nesha Stephens 3 4-4 10, Amber Escontrias 3 2-6 8, Neveah Carrasco 1 2-2 4, Melina Escogido 2 0-2 4, Deoshanay Henderson 5 6-8 16, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kaziyah Hicks 2 3-9 7, Roxana Jimenez 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 19-35 53.

EL PASO MONTWOOD (3-3)

Preciosa Velasquez 0 0-2 0, Monique Moya 0 0-3 0, Lauren Valtierra 3 4-6 11, Victoria Lopez 0 0-0 0, Marina Escobar 4 9-12 17, Destiny Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Tori Martinez 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Rodriguez 3 1-1 7, Ruth Sodipe 4 6-11 14, Jayda Molina 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 14-24 57.

Odessa High........... 11.. 15   12   15   —    53

EP Montwood.......... 12.. 18   12   16   —    57

3-Point goals — Odessa High 1 (Carrasco), El Paso Montwood 1 (Valtierra). Total fouls — Odessa High 25, El Paso Montwood 24. Fouled out — Odessa High (Escontrias, Jimenez, Stephens), El Paso Montwood (Moya). Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:05 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in close battle with El Paso Montwood OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EL PASO The Odessa High girls basketball team was locked in a close battle Tuesday with El Paso Montwood. In the end, the Lady Bronchos fell just short as they fell 57-53 to the Lady Rams at Montwood High School.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High (2-1) with a game-high 16 points, while Nesha Stephens had 10. Ruth Sodipe and Lauren Valtierra led the way for Montwood with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Odessa High returns to the court Thursday for two games at the Allen Hoopfest. The Lady Bronchos face South Grand Prairie at 1:30 p.m. followed by a game with Dallas Skyline at 7:30.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

