HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits final two games before hiatus

WOODROW The Permian baseball team put together one last rally Saturday before its season goes on hiatus, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Lubbock Monterey 3-2 on the final day of the First Bank Classic at First United Park.

Trailing 2-1 in the final frame, Noey Brito tied the game for the Panthers (13-4-1 overall) with an RBI single. Aleck Villa followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Teo Banks with the go-ahead run.

Banks also started Saturday’s game on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out five and walking six batters over 6.2 innings. Landyn Sterling recorded the final out of the game for the save.

The Panthers fell 12-2 to Lubbock-Cooper in five innings in the final game before the mandatory UIL postponement that starts Monday.