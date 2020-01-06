HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High host nondistrict opponents

Both the Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams are home Tuesday as nondistrict play winds down.
The Panthers (16-2) host San Angelo TLCA at 7 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Bronchos (9-12) host Pecos at 7:30 p.m. in the OHS Fieldhouse.
Permian is coming off of a 74-35 victory against Abilene Wylie Friday. Odessa High finished 2-3 last weekend in the Glen Rose Tournament, surpassing last year’s win total in the process.
