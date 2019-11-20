  • November 20, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian takes home opener over Lubbock Trinity Christian

Permian 66, Lubbock Trinity Christian 50

LUBBOCK TRINITY CHRISTIAN (1-3)

Ethan Duncan 7 5-6 23, Drew Ashworth 1 1-2 3, Bryce Hines 4 0-0 8, Tru Buchanan 1 5-7 7, Davis Reeves 2 0-0 4, Xiao Lou 0 0-0 0, Caleb McDonald 0 0-0 0, Pierce Stell 1 0-0 3, Marcus Ramon-Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-15 50.

PERMIAN (4-1)

Cedric Baty 1 0-0 3, Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 4, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 0-1 13, Keyonta Johnson 3 0-2 6, Nakavieon White 7 2-4 16, Zay Pierce 0 1-2 1, JJ Vizcaino 2 0-0 5, Jase Taylor 1 1-3 3, Sammy Garcia 0 0-0 0, DJ Johnson-Ellis 5 0-0 15, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0 . Totals 26 4-12 66.

Lubbock TC............. 10.. 12   14   14   —    50

Permian.................. 18.. 19   11   18   —    66

3-Point goals — Lubbock Trinity Christian 5 (Duncan 4, Stell 1), Permian 10 (Johnson-Ellis 5, Stephens-Deary 3, Baty 1, Vizcaino 1). Total fouls — Lubbock Trinity Christian 13, Permian 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 87, Lubbock Trinity Christian 34.

The Permian boys basketball team wanted to open its first game at home on a good note. It took some time to get things going but the Panthers found enough to accomplish that by pulling away for a 66-50 victory over Lubbock Trinity Christian Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (4-1) got key contributions from both inside and outside the arc. Nakavieon White scored 15 points in the second half, DJ Johnson-Ellis added 15 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and Shy Stephens-Deary added 13 points. Cedric Baty added 10 assists for Permian.

“I thought Nakaveion did a great job of making some plays for us down the stretch,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “I thought Shy he had a great game and took care of the ball along with Cedric Baty.

“DJ Johnson stepped up huge for us with five threes and we had a number of guys surprise and really step up tonight.”

The outside shooting sparked the Permian offense early on by starting on a 6-0 run. Trinity Christian, however, showed it was up for a battle thanks in large part to junior guard Ethan Duncan.

Duncan got the Lions (1-4) on the board with an early 3-pointer to get his night started and finished with a game-high 24 points.

The Panthers got a pair of key baskets late from JJ Vizcaino and Stephens-Deary to take an 18-10 lead into the second quarter.

“I saw some improvement from our last game,” Trinity Christian head coach Brandon Gilbert said. “I thought our effort was okay but that’s a good team (Permian) across the way so I’m proud that we competed with them.”

The Panthers came out roaring in the second quarter, making three straight three-pointers within the first two minutes of the frame. Duncan scored the first seven points of the quarter for Trinity Christian but Permian still held a 37-22 lead at halftime. 

The hot shooting went cold for the Panthers in the third quarter but the senior White stepped up and answered the call for his team, scoring 10 of the first 15 Permian points in the second half.

A key moment in that stretch came midway through the third quarter. After a Duncan jumper made it 41-29, the Panthers quickly got out in transition and White finished the break with a one-handed dunk to fire up the crowd.

“My shot wasn’t falling that much tonight,” White said. “I just knew we had to keep the game up-tempo and couldn’t let them back in so we had to keep fighting. I just tried to score wherever I could.”

The Panthers still had to find a way to finish off the Lions and the boost came after a Permian timeout with 4:28 remaining in the game. The Panthers surge ahead with a 12-4 run in a two minute stretch and finally had enough distance to breathe a little easier.

“We would get a couple of huge buckets and then would we give up easy ones on the other end,” Gilbert said. “Our goal was to try to muck it up tonight and make it tough for them to get down the court. We just have to get better with transition defense.”

As for Thomas, he says that there is still work to do but is pleased with the overall result.

“Trinity Christian is the type of team that’s never out of the game,” Thomas said. “They’re well coached and that was a good test for our first home game.”

