GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A opener

The Permian girls basketball team had a rough start to District 2-6A play Friday, falling 89-37 to Wolfforth Frenship at the Tiger Pit.

The Lady Panthers (6-16 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) trailed 20-11 in the first quarter before the Lady Tigers outscored Permian 48-15 over the next two periods to pull away.

Kaylee Rendon led Frenship (18-5, 1-0) with a game-high 21 points. Maci Maddox and Avery Walker-Henry also finished in double figures with 20 and 12 points, respectively.

Karen Guzman had 13 points to lead Permian. The Lady Panthers return home for their first district home game against Midland High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.