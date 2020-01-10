  • January 10, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A opener

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A opener

Wolfforth Frenship 89, Permian 37

PERMIAN (6-16 Overall, 0-1 District 2-6A)

Jae Savage 2 0-1 4, Nodia Cooper 2 0-0 4, Natalie Baeza 0 0-2 0, Camila Leal 0 1-2 1, Karen Guzman 4 3-5 13, Cyera Ortega 1 1-4 3, Jennifer Arnold 0 2-2 2, Rylee Talbot 2 0-0 4, Daysia Christian 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 7-16 37.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (18-5, 1-0)

Ashlyn Caddel 2 0-0 5, Avery Walker-Henry 5 2-5 12, Kendall Mahaney 4 1-2 9, Maci Maddox 9 0-0 20, Hannah Page 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Rendon 9 3-4 21, Riley Roberts 2 2-4 6, Airron Gaudon 4 0-0 8, Zaria Fowler 3 1-1 8. Totals 38 9-16 89.

Permian.................. 11.. 10     5   11   —    37

Wolfforth Frenship. 20.. 22   26   21   —    89

3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Guzman 2), Wolfforth Frenship 4 (Maddox 2, Fowler 1, Caddel 1). Total fouls — Permian 17, Wolfforth Frenship 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

WOLFFORTH The Permian girls basketball team had a rough start to District 2-6A play Friday, falling 89-37 to Wolfforth Frenship at the Tiger Pit.

The Lady Panthers (6-16 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) trailed 20-11 in the first quarter before the Lady Tigers outscored Permian 48-15 over the next two periods to pull away.

Kaylee Rendon led Frenship (18-5, 1-0) with a game-high 21 points. Maci Maddox and Avery Walker-Henry also finished in double figures with 20 and 12 points, respectively.

Karen Guzman had 13 points to lead Permian. The Lady Panthers return home for their first district home game against Midland High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

