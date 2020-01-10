Permian P logo
- Wolfforth Frenship 89, Permian 37
-
PERMIAN (6-16 Overall, 0-1 District 2-6A)
Jae Savage 2 0-1 4, Nodia Cooper 2 0-0 4, Natalie Baeza 0 0-2 0, Camila Leal 0 1-2 1, Karen Guzman 4 3-5 13, Cyera Ortega 1 1-4 3, Jennifer Arnold 0 2-2 2, Rylee Talbot 2 0-0 4, Daysia Christian 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 7-16 37.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (18-5, 1-0)
Ashlyn Caddel 2 0-0 5, Avery Walker-Henry 5 2-5 12, Kendall Mahaney 4 1-2 9, Maci Maddox 9 0-0 20, Hannah Page 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Rendon 9 3-4 21, Riley Roberts 2 2-4 6, Airron Gaudon 4 0-0 8, Zaria Fowler 3 1-1 8. Totals 38 9-16 89.
Permian.................. 11.. 10 5 11 — 37
Wolfforth Frenship. 20.. 22 26 21 — 89
3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Guzman 2), Wolfforth Frenship 4 (Maddox 2, Fowler 1, Caddel 1). Total fouls — Permian 17, Wolfforth Frenship 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 10:17 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A opener
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
WOLFFORTH The Permian girls basketball team had a rough start to District 2-6A play Friday, falling 89-37 to Wolfforth Frenship at the Tiger Pit.
The Lady Panthers (6-16 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) trailed 20-11 in the first quarter before the Lady Tigers outscored Permian 48-15 over the next two periods to pull away.
Kaylee Rendon led Frenship (18-5, 1-0) with a game-high 21 points. Maci Maddox and Avery Walker-Henry also finished in double figures with 20 and 12 points, respectively.
Karen Guzman had 13 points to lead Permian. The Lady Panthers return home for their first district home game against Midland High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian
on
Friday, January 10, 2020 10:17 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Girls High School Basketball,
Basketball,
Panthers,
Lady Panthers,
Frenship,
Wolfforth Frenship,
District 2-6a