LOOKING BACK: April 20 Memories

>> 1961: The Odessa College baseball team was preparing to begin a Western Conference twin bill against Amarillo College. The Wranglers were entering the game sitting in second place in the conference standings and three games behind South Plains College. … Region 1-4A, 1-3A and 8-B golf tournaments began on this date at the Odessa Country Club. … Region I-4A, 1-3A and 8-B tennis tournaments also got underway in at the Odessa College courts.

>> 1977: The Odessa High baseball team knocked off Abilene Cooper 5-3 to begin the second half of District 5-4A play. Johnny Sullenger came through with the deciding runs, slamming a two-run homer over the left field fence in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. … The Permian and Abilene High baseball teams were supposed to have played a district contest but the game was pushed back an extra day due to the wet conditions of the field. … The Midland Lee boys golf team rallied to take the District 5-4A tournament by four strokes over San Angelo at Maxwell Municipal Golf Course in Abilene. The Rebels finished with a team score of 1,505 while San Angelo finished second at 1,509.

>> 1995: The Midland Angels dropped their second consecutive game against El Paso with a 6-4 loss in Texas League action at Christensen Stadium. El Paso pitcher Jim Cole allowed four hits and one earned run in six innings of work. … Linda McMillan was named the new Permian girls head basketball coach, making the switch from coaching volleyball to basketball.

>> 2007: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams got to return to the diamond after a small break in the schedule due to the state assessment. The Bronchos hosted Midland High at Pressly Field while Permian took on Midland Lee at Ernie Johnson Field. … Permian soccer standout Cooper Barham reported to Northern Ireland to join the United States Under-16 men’s national team for the Ballymena International Tournament.