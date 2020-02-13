HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian faces road test at Wolfforth Frenship

The Permian soccer teams continue District 2-6A play Friday with road matches at Wolfforth Frenship.

The girls get things going at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30.

The Lady Panthers (12-3-3, 0-0-2 district) are still searching for their first district win after draws against Odessa High and Midland Lee. The Panthers (4-7-3, 1-1-0) defeated Midland Lee 2-0 Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium to pick up their first district win.