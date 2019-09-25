HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Sept. 24

The Permian football team can now breathe a little sigh of relief heading into this week, knowing that it has now cracked the win column after last week’s 47-14 victory over Palm Desert (Calif.).

The Panthers (1-3) will now turn their attentions to Los Fresnos in this week’s nondistrict encounter.

“Thoughts going into this week, we have Los Fresnos coming to town so it’ll be exciting to see what we can do,” said Permian head coach Jeff Ellison. “We’re coming off our first win from last week. I told our guys to continue to stay focused and continue to get better each and every day and that I’m proud of them from these last couple of weeks. It all paid off last week. We had a good day of practice (Monday). It’s back to work for us. We did some things that we were successful at last weekend, but now we’re moving on to our next opponent.”

After allowing 132 points from the first three games of the season, the Panthers’ defense put in its best performance of the season, allowing only 14 points total from the Aztecs last week.

“I thought on defense, our kids played hard the past couple of weeks and we’ve continued to improve each and every week,” Ellison said. “We’ve been trying to put positives together and put together complete game performances together and I thought we did that last week. That was good of our defense.

“Offensively, we finally got our run game going. We were able to hit some big throws and I thought our offensive line play was better this week which allowed us to get our run game going.”

The Aztecs were limited to only two touchdown drives, both of which came in the first half against Permian before the Panthers’ defense had a shutout in the second half.

While the Panthers were able to establish a running game last week, their throwing game was also able to get going.

Permian quarterback Harper Terry went 6-of-11 for 111 yards passing, while Alex Rose had two receptions for 63 yards.

“We’re not going to sit around and throw it 30 times a game,” Ellison said. “But it compliments our run game pretty well with the play action and for that to work, you have to get your run game going. I thought our kids did a good job of getting going. I thought Malachi Medlock did a good job of getting going. We have some other running backs that did well. We ran the ball pretty well. We’ve got some good running backs.”

The Panthers will take on Los Fresnos in their final nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Coming out of District 32-6A, the Falcons (1-3) are coming off a 35-18 loss to Edinburg Vela last week and a 41-28 loss to Edcouch-Elsa the week prior.

Los Fresnos’ only win came against El Paso Montwood (28-27) on Aug. 30.

“Los Fresnos is well-coached and they play hard,” Ellison said. “They’re 1-3. They’ve had some success this year. We need to do a great job of being focused and try to dominate for four quarters.”

For the second consecutive week, the Panthers had to deal with a rain delay prior to their start against Palm Desert.

“You can’t control those things,” Ellison said. “But what you can control is the situation like that. We have guys moving around. We’re not just sitting down. We keep them focused and our staff did a good job for the second week to get them ready to play when we were ready to go out.”

The Permian freshman teams both recorded wins against Odessa High last week while the junior varsity sides ended up splitting.

The freshmen white won 38-0, while the freshmen black also recorded a shutout, 46-0.

The Permian junior varsity black won 48-8, while the junior varsity white lost 16-0.