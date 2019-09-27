HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Slow start costs Permian at Midland Lee

The Permian volleyball team could not overcome a slow start Friday as the Lady Panthers were swept by Midland Lee 25-7, 26-24, 25-23 at Lee High School.

Nyxalee Munoz finished with eight kills and a block for Permian (15-15 overall, 1-1 District 2-6A) and Noemi Marquez added five kills and three blocks.

Lauren Lucas had 18 digs, five kills and a team-high four blocks and Makenzie Watson led with 17 assists for the Lady Panthers.

Permian will travel north to face Amarillo Tascosa at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lady Rebels (24-5, 1-1) travel west to face Odessa High at the same time.