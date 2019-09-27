Permian P logo
Midland Lee def. Permian
25-7, 26-24, 25-23
At Midland Lee HS, Friday
Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 1, Lauren Lucas 5, Noemi Marquez 7, Nyxalee Munoz 8.
Blocks — Permian: Bethanie Fierro 1, Lauen Lucas 4, Noemi Marquez 3, Nyxalee Munoz 1.
Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 4, Makenzie Watson 17, Natalia Abila 1.
Digs — Permian: Anyssa Cruz 1, Bethanie Fierro 2, Cianna Harris 1, Denali Cardenas, Julie Franco 7, Lauren Lucas 18, Makenzie Watson 11, Natalia Abila 9.
Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 2,
Records
Permian 15-15 (1-1 District 2-6A); Midland Lee (24-5, 1-1).
Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 9:32 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Slow start costs Permian at Midland Lee
MIDLAND The Permian volleyball team could not overcome a slow start Friday as the Lady Panthers were swept by Midland Lee 25-7, 26-24, 25-23 at Lee High School.
Nyxalee Munoz finished with eight kills and a block for Permian (15-15 overall, 1-1 District 2-6A) and Noemi Marquez added five kills and three blocks.
Lauren Lucas had 18 digs, five kills and a team-high four blocks and Makenzie Watson led with 17 assists for the Lady Panthers.
Permian will travel north to face Amarillo Tascosa at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lady Rebels (24-5, 1-1) travel west to face Odessa High at the same time.
