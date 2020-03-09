HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High get set for penultimate matches of season

The Permian and Odessa High soccer teams return to the pitch Tuesday for their penultimate matches of the regular season.

The Panthers host Midland High starting at 5:30 p.m. with the girls game followed by the boys at 7:30 from Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (14-6-4 overall, 2-3-3 district) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory or draw and a Midland Lee loss. The boys can also clinch a playoff spot with a win or draw and losses by both Lee and Wolfforth Frenship.

The Lady Bronchos travel to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship at 5:30 p.m. on the road followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Both Odessa High teams have clinched playoff spots but the girls can pull even with Midland High with a victory and loss from the Lady Dawgs. The boys can clinch the outright district title with a win and Midland High loss.