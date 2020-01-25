GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian overwhelmed in loss to Amarillo Tascosa

The Permian girls basketball team entered Friday’s game looking to bounce back from two straight losses.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, not much went right.

Amarillo Tascosa pressured Permian into several turnovers and took advantage on the offensive end as the Lady Panthers could not dig themselves out of an early hole, falling 85-32 to the Lady Rebels in District 2-6A play at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“We just didn’t start well and that’s been kind of a big issue for us,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We’ve played other teams and have started being down in a lot of them and we have to find a way to turn that around.”

Jada Miller scored a game-high 25 points for Amarillo Tascosa (20-9 overall, 4-1 in district), with Aubry Johnson adding 14 points and Jessalyn Gonzales 12 in the victory.

“Our main thing was to do what we do and I feel like we came out with a lot of confidence tonight,” Tascosa head coach Betsy Baughmann said. “They came ready to work and did what we asked them to do and I felt like we executed well.”

The Lady Rebels took control with a 10-2 run to open the game and the only field goal the Lady Panthers managed during that run came on a Daysia Christian layup.

Christian led Permian (7-20, 1-4) with nine points, while Karen Guzman had eight.

The opening eight minutes became about converting chances at the free throw line. With a combined 18 fouls called, there were plenty of chances to get points at the line.

Tascosa won that category as well, finishing 22 of 33 from the foul line. Permian finished 11 of 22 and the Lady Panthers fell behind 27-11 after the opening quarter.

The Lady Rebels picked up where they left off in the second quarter on the defensive end and opened the quarter on a 14-1 run.

The lone Permian point came on a Guzman free throw as the Lady Panthers were held to just three points and struggled to break the Tascosa press in the first half.

“Tascosa had great defense all night,” Lane said. “They were in position for rebounds and we just got outworked underneath and that’s hard to overcome.

“It was tough to break the press at the beginning and it was an adjustment for our guards. Once we figured out how to break it, it was too late at that point.”

The Lady Rebels took advantage and took a commanding 52-14 lead into the locker room.

“We struggled shooting early but we were able to fix that,” Baughmann said. “Permian did some good things that made it tough for us early.

“We have our defense to fall back on and we were able to turn that to offense. I thought we played with a lot of discipline as well.”

