  • January 25, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian overwhelmed in loss to Amarillo Tascosa - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian overwhelmed in loss to Amarillo Tascosa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Amarillo Tascosa 85, Permian 32

AMARILLO TASCOSA (20-9 Overall, 4-1 District 2-6A)

Daizjia Oages 2 1-4 5, Jasmine Dickson 2 0-0 4, Jessalyn Gonzales 3 4-7 12, Zamiyah Dickson 0 0-0 0, Trinitie Travis 0 0-0 0, Jada Miller 8 8-9 25, Ava Darnell 1 0-0 2, Ariyana Emile 1 2-2 4, Sabrya Marshall 3 3-4 9, Aubry Johnson 5 4-6 14, D’Kiera Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 22-32 85.

PERMIAN (7-20, 1-4)

Jae Savage 0 0-2 0, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 0 1-2 1, Natalie Baeza 1 1-2 4, Camila Leal 1 1-1 4, Karen Guzman 2 3-7 8, Cyera Ortega 0 0-0 0, Jennifer Arnold 2 2-4 6, Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Daysia Christian 3 3-4 9. Totals 9 11-22 32.

Amarillo Tascosa... 27.. 25   17   16   —    85

Permian.................. 11.... 3   11     7   —    32

3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 3 (Gonzales 2, Miller 1), Permian 3 (Baeza 1, Leal 1, Guzman 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 25, Permian 20. Fouled out — Amarillo Tascosa: Gonzales. Technical fouls — Amarillo Tascosa: Gonzales. Permian: Christian, Team. JV — Permian 61, Amarillo Tascosa 59.

District 2-6A Standings

 

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship................. 22        5          5         0

Amarillo Tascosa................. 20        9          4         1

Odessa High........................ 14      13          2         3

Midland Lee......................... 16      11          2         3

Midland High.......................... 9      20          1         4

Permian.................................. 7      20          1         4

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday, Jan. 24

Amarillo Tascosa 85, Permian 32

Odessa High 39, Midland Lee 33

Wolfforth Frenship 64, Midland High 25

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Odessa High at Midland High, 6 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 6 p.m.

Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Amarillo Tascosa at Odessa High, 6 p.m.

Permian at Midland High, 6 p.m.

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 6 p.m.

Related Galleries

icon-collection GIRLS BASKETBALL: Permian vs Tascosa
 Mark Rogers | Odessa American
Permian High School girls played Amarillo Tascosa High School in basketball in the Permian Field house Friday. 

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 11:47 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian overwhelmed in loss to Amarillo Tascosa By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Permian girls basketball team entered Friday’s game looking to bounce back from two straight losses.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, not much went right.

Amarillo Tascosa pressured Permian into several turnovers and took advantage on the offensive end as the Lady Panthers could not dig themselves out of an early hole, falling 85-32 to the Lady Rebels in District 2-6A play at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“We just didn’t start well and that’s been kind of a big issue for us,” Permian head coach Macee Lane said. “We’ve played other teams and have started being down in a lot of them and we have to find a way to turn that around.”

Jada Miller scored a game-high 25 points for Amarillo Tascosa (20-9 overall, 4-1 in district), with Aubry Johnson adding 14 points and Jessalyn Gonzales 12 in the victory.

“Our main thing was to do what we do and I feel like we came out with a lot of confidence tonight,” Tascosa head coach Betsy Baughmann said. “They came ready to work and did what we asked them to do and I felt like we executed well.”

The Lady Rebels took control with a 10-2 run to open the game and the only field goal the Lady Panthers managed during that run came on a Daysia Christian layup.

Christian led Permian (7-20, 1-4) with nine points, while Karen Guzman had eight. 

The opening eight minutes became about converting chances at the free throw line. With a combined 18 fouls called, there were plenty of chances to get points at the line.

Tascosa won that category as well, finishing 22 of 33 from the foul line. Permian finished 11 of 22 and the Lady Panthers fell behind 27-11 after the opening quarter.

The Lady Rebels picked up where they left off in the second quarter on the defensive end and opened the quarter on a 14-1 run.

The lone Permian point came on a Guzman free throw as the Lady Panthers were held to just three points and struggled to break the Tascosa press in the first half.

“Tascosa had great defense all night,” Lane said. “They were in position for rebounds and we just got outworked underneath and that’s hard to overcome.

“It was tough to break the press at the beginning and it was an adjustment for our guards. Once we figured out how to break it, it was too late at that point.”

The Lady Rebels took advantage and took a commanding 52-14 lead into the locker room.

“We struggled shooting early but we were able to fix that,” Baughmann said. “Permian did some good things that made it tough for us early.

“We have our defense to fall back on and we were able to turn that to offense. I thought we played with a lot of discipline as well.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, January 24, 2020 11:47 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]