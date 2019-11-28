HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin ready for regional final test against Borden County

Garret Avalos has seen his Red Devils football team grow up through the course of the season.

That maturity has helped Rankin reach the regional finals for the first time since 2011 and it’s a special feeling for Avalos and his team to be still playing on Thanksgiving weekend.

“You’re always optimistic at the start of every season, especially with the amount of work these guys put in over the offseason and summer,” said Avalos, who’s in his second season as Rankin’s head coach. “You know nothing is going to be easy or guaranteed, but you know you’ve got a chance. We’re extremely blessed and feel really good about what we’ve done so far.”

“It’s been a good year for us just because we haven’t done this before as seniors,” Rankin senior quarterback-linebacker Titan Quigg said. “We just have put in a lot of work and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Red Devils have been enjoying the good run as winners of six consecutive games. Getting to that point, however, is what Avalos says took some time, but he’s pleased with the progress the team has made.

“We talked about a lot of those goals about winning a district title and making the playoffs,” Avalos said. “It’s been pretty amazing to watch these guys learn from that and see that light bulb go off and show that we’re good enough to play with anybody in the state.”

One of those turning points came in the bi-district playoff game against Sterling City. In the first meeting Oct. 4, Sterling City capitalized on a number of Rankin mistakes to pull out a 74-66 win and give Red Devils their only loss of the season.

After that setback, the team came out motivated to show that they weren’t the same team when they faced off again. That statement was emphatically made in the team’s 86-60 victory over the Eagles on Nov. 15.

“Turnovers killed us in that first game,” junior De’shon Goodley said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball well in that first game. The second time around, we came in and did a better job of that.”

“I remember that we put a lot of focus on that game,” Quigg said. “We watched film for almost the whole week and just went out and executed when we got out on the field.”

The other turning point, Avalos says, came during Rankin’s matchup with Garden City on Sept. 27. The Red Devils made another statement there, defeating the Bearkats 60-46 and getting over the hump against a team that had knocked them out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

“That game was big for us because we hadn’t beat them in a long time,” Avalos said. “They have a great program, they’re tough and I think that game sparked some confidence in our kids.”

The Red Devils have seen plenty of success this season, but the team knows that the work isn’t done yet. Up next is Gail Borden County at 4 p.m. Saturday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee in the Class 1A Division I regional final. The winner faces the winner of McLean and White Deer out of Region I in the state semifinal.

The Coyotes are coming off an impressive 72-24 victory over Balmorhea in the regional semifinal last week and the Coyotes have sights on a return trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state title game.

Rankin, of course, has that same goal and knows that it will have to play its best game of the season to keep playing after this weekend. It’s a Red Devils team that is confident that they can do that.

“We have to stop the sweep because that’s what they like to run,” Quigg said. “If we can stop that, I think we can with our offense because we can put some points on the board.”

“I’m just really proud of how the team has come together,” Goodley said. “We just have to go out there and take it now.”