  • November 28, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin ready for regional final test against Borden County - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin ready for regional final test against Borden County

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. GAIL BORDEN COUNTY COYOTES

Class 1A Division I Regional Final

>> Time, Date, Place: 4 p.m. Saturday, Griffith Stadium, Robert Lee.

>> Head coaches: Garret Avalos (Rankin); Trey Richey (Gail Borden County).

>> Districts: Rankin (District 7); Borden County (District 6).

>> 2019 Records: Rankin (11-1); Borden County (12-0).

>> Next Opponent: McLean-White Deer winner.

>> Last Week: Rankin def. Ropesville Ropes 76-30; Borden County def. Balmorhea 72-24.

>> All-time Playoff Apperances: Rankin (30); Gail Borden County (31).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Rankin (2018); Borden County (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Rankin (State runner-up, 1980); Gail Borden County (State Champions, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017).

>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/reddevilradio; mixlr.com/texas1afan.

>> Notes: Saturday’s regional final marks the first time since 2011 that the Red Devils have made it this far in the postseason. This is a matchup between the top two teams in the state according to sixmanfootball.com. The Coyotes overtook the Red Devils at the top of the rankings thanks in large part to last week’s 72-24 victory over Balmorhea. Borden County has dominated the opposition over by winning games with the mercy rule over the last seven games.

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin ready for regional final test against Borden County By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

RANKIN Garret Avalos has seen his Red Devils football team grow up through the course of the season.

That maturity has helped Rankin reach the regional finals for the first time since 2011 and it’s a special feeling for Avalos and his team to be still playing on Thanksgiving weekend.

“You’re always optimistic at the start of every season, especially with the amount of work these guys put in over the offseason and summer,” said Avalos, who’s in his second season as Rankin’s head coach. “You know nothing is going to be easy or guaranteed, but you know you’ve got a chance. We’re extremely blessed and feel really good about what we’ve done so far.”

“It’s been a good year for us just because we haven’t done this before as seniors,” Rankin senior quarterback-linebacker Titan Quigg said. “We just have put in a lot of work and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Red Devils have been enjoying the good run as winners of six consecutive games. Getting to that point, however, is what Avalos says took some time, but he’s pleased with the progress the team has made.

“We talked about a lot of those goals about winning a district title and making the playoffs,” Avalos said. “It’s been pretty amazing to watch these guys learn from that and see that light bulb go off and show that we’re good enough to play with anybody in the state.”

One of those turning points came in the bi-district playoff game against Sterling City. In the first meeting Oct. 4, Sterling City capitalized on a number of Rankin mistakes to pull out a 74-66 win and give Red Devils their only loss of the season.

After that setback, the team came out motivated to show that they weren’t the same team when they faced off again. That statement was emphatically made in the team’s 86-60 victory over the Eagles on Nov. 15.

“Turnovers killed us in that first game,” junior De’shon Goodley said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball well in that first game. The second time around, we came in and did a better job of that.”

“I remember that we put a lot of focus on that game,” Quigg said. “We watched film for almost the whole week and just went out and executed when we got out on the field.”

The other turning point, Avalos says, came during Rankin’s matchup with Garden City on Sept. 27. The Red Devils made another statement there, defeating the Bearkats 60-46 and getting over the hump against a team that had knocked them out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

“That game was big for us because we hadn’t beat them in a long time,” Avalos said. “They have a great program, they’re tough and I think that game sparked some confidence in our kids.”

The Red Devils have seen plenty of success this season, but the team knows that the work isn’t done yet. Up next is Gail Borden County at 4 p.m. Saturday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee in the Class 1A Division I regional final. The winner faces the winner of McLean and White Deer out of Region I in the state semifinal.

The Coyotes are coming off an impressive 72-24 victory over Balmorhea in the regional semifinal last week and the Coyotes have sights on a return trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state title game.

Rankin, of course, has that same goal and knows that it will have to play its best game of the season to keep playing after this weekend. It’s a Red Devils team that is confident that they can do that.

“We have to stop the sweep because that’s what they like to run,” Quigg said. “If we can stop that, I think we can with our offense because we can put some points on the board.”

“I’m just really proud of how the team has come together,” Goodley said. “We just have to go out there and take it now.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , on Thursday, November 28, 2019 1:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
36°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: E at 13mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 35°
Mix of rain and snow. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 54°/Low 45°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Windy with morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]