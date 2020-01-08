HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High turns up the pressure to get past Pecos

The Odessa High boys basketball team turned defense into offense against Pecos Tuesday at the Odessa High Fieldhouse.

A 17-2 run late in the first quarter created early separation for the Bronchos and they never looked back as they defeated the Eagles 84-45 in a nondistrict game.

Odessa High (10-13) matched its season-high single-game point total in the victory, set Saturday in a victory against Alvord in the Glen Rose Tournament.

Ayden Blair finished with a game-high 16 points for Odessa High and was one of five Bronchos to finish in double figures.

L.J. Willis added 14 points, Christian Tijerina had 13, Caleb Ramirez chipped in 12 and Chris Blair finished 10. All but one of the 11 Bronchos who played scored.

“Our goal is to try and score over 70 points a game,” Odessa High head coach Neal Welch said. “We want to try and play fast and if you put up 84 points, that means you know everyone’s contributing and that’s a good thing.”

Despite the lofty point total, neither team was able to get going much on offense early.

After a scoreless first two minutes, both teams got baskets from Tijerina and Pecos guard Nate Back on consecutive possessions. Back had the first six points for the Eagles (2-13) and led his team with 11 points on the night.

At 8-6 midway through the quarter, Odessa High got a spark thanks to its full-court press. The defensive pressure flustered the Eagles all game and the Bronchos found the spark they needed by converting turnovers into points.

“We’re best when we’re playing fast and up-tempo,” Welch said. “We’re used to running stuff at a faster speed.

“I think we were kind of confused a bit because of all the open space on the floor and it threw us off. Once we got in the groove, we started using defense as our offense.”

For Pecos head coach Zachariah Roberson, it was Odessa High’s speed that stymied his team.

“I told our guys that we had to slow down,” Roberson said. “I know sometimes we may be outgunned but at the end of the day we have to play at our rhythm.

“I think that pressure got to us a little bit in the first half and throughout the game.”

The Eagles tried to make a push early in the second quarter to get the game back within striking distance and got back within 17 after a 6-0 run.

A 3-pointer from Efrain Orona and a put back from Chris Blair on consecutive possessions ended the run and helped the Bronchos regained control. Those quick baskets sparked a 14-5 run to close the first half.

Odessa High continued that momentum in the second half with a 10-4 run to build the lead from there. That lead eventually grew to the final 39-point margin of victory, which is also a season-high for the Bronchos. It was a chance for Welch to give his bench extended minutes with the start of District 2-6A play quickly approaching.

“I love the fact that everyone got to play,” Welch said. “That doesn’t always happen in our games so any chance that we can get everyone minutes is always good for our team.”

