BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian escapes in wild finish over Wolfforth Frenship

The Permian boys basketball team found itself in an unfamiliar position Tuesday against Wolfforth Frenship: trailing for a majority of the game.

In the end, Permian escaped, but not without some controversy.

Guard Shy Stephens-Deary drove down the court and made a layup as time expired to give the Panthers a 46-45 victory in District 2-6A play at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Stephens-Deary finished with a game-high 18 points while Jase Taylor and J.J. Vizcaino each added 10.

Donovan Smith led Frenship with 14 points while Noble Robinson had 10.

The buzzer-beater was the final basket in a furious comeback for Permian (22-2 overall, 4-0 district) after trailing by 17 points at halftime and getting shut out in the second quarter.

How it happened, however, was when chaos ensued.

After Jastyn Garrett made a pair of free throws to put Frenship (21-6, 3-1) up 45-44 with 2.86 seconds remaining, the Panthers took a timeout to set up a play.

On the inbounds play, the clock started prematurely when Permian’s Cedric Baty caught a pass from teammate Keyonta Johnson while still out of bounds along the baseline as the Panthers attempted to get a clear look down the court.

After the clock was reset, Frenship deflected the ball out near midcourt with 1.53 seconds remaining to give Permian another shot.

Baty inbounded the ball to Stephens-Deary, who took control of the ball, dribbled and drove down the right side to get the winning basket.

“Coach (Thomas) just said to get the ball and drive,” Stephens-Deary said. “That’s what I did and was able to beat the defender and make the layup.”

Stephens-Deary made the shot but Frenship head coach Paul Page disagreed with how the final seconds went down.

“We won the game,” Page said. “That’s how I evaluate it. We won the game.”

Frenship had control of the game early by starting on a 7-0 run. The first Permian basket came from a 3-pointer J.J. Vizcaino, who had eight of the 11 first-half points for the Panthers.

The Tigers answered and took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter and shut out the Panthers 13-0 and led 28-11 at halftime.

For Permian coach Tim Thomas, his message was simple.

“I told them that we tried to win the game with offense and we can’t do that,” he said. “We have to try to win it with defense.”

The Panthers answered his call and outscored Frenship 22-5 in the third quarter, capped off by a Stephens-Deary 3-pointer to tie the game at 33.

Both teams went back and forth in the last eight minutes but Permian took its first lead with a 3-pointer from Taylor with 2:30 remaining.

He then made 1 of 2 free throws to give Permian a 44-43 lead with 12.7 seconds to set up the final sequence of the game.

“I think both teams showed some mettle,” Thomas said. “Give credit to Frenship because Coach Page had them ready to play and were prepared and had a great game plan.

“I hate that it was spoiled at the end with some controversy. The bottom line is that it doesn’t take away from the great atmosphere and excitement that this game had. I know those things happen but that’s not what the game was about.”

>> MOMENT OF SILENCE: There was a 24-second moment of silence to remember the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Southern California.

>> SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Special Olympics Texas was recognized during halftime of the boys game and put on an exhibition showcasing some of the kids involved in the program. Members of the Permian girls basketball team as well as boys from the junior varsity team took part in it as well.

