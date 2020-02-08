  • February 8, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers clinch playoff spot with victory over Rebels - Odessa American: Oavarsity

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers clinch playoff spot with victory over Rebels

Permian 85, Midland Lee 40

PERMIAN (25-2 Overall, 7-0 District 2-6A)

Cedric Baty 2 0-1 5, Shy Stephens-Deary 7 1-3 18, Keyonta Johnson 8 1-2 17, Nakavieon White 7 0-0 15, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 5, J.J. Vizcaino 3 0-0 8, Sammy Garcia 0 0-0 0, D.J. Johnson 3 0-0 9, Race Herr 2 0-2 4, Calvione Calicutt 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 2-8 85.

MIDLAND LEE (5-22, 0-7)

Shemar Davis 3 1-3 8, Jordan Johnson 1 5-5 7, Elijah Maxwell 1 0-0 3, Lawrence Pertile 3 0-0 6, Addison Akbar 1 1-4 4, Christian Romero 0 1-2 1, Mahkilyn Young 2 1-2 5, Elijah Nunez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Rabe 2 0-0 4, Daevian Carter 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 9-16 40.

Permian.................. 22.. 24   19   20   —    85

Midland Lee.............. 7.... 9     8   16   —    40

3-Point goals — Permian 11 (Stephens-Deary 3, D.J. Johnson 3, Vizcaino 2, Pierce 1, White 1, Baty 1), Midland Lee 3 (Davis 1, Maxwell 1, Akbar 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Midland Lee 15. Fouled out — Permian: Herr. Technical fouls — Permian: Calicutt, Midland Lee: Nunez.

MIDLAND The Permian boys basketball team started fast and never looked back Friday en route to an 85-40 victory over Midland Lee Friday in District 2-6A play at Rebel Gymnasium.

The Panthers (25-2 overall, 7-0 District 2-6A) clinched a playoff spot with the win and can wrap up a share of the district title with a victory at Amarillo Tascosa Tuesday.

Shy-Stephens Deary finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers while Keyonta Johnson and Nakavieon White added 17 and 15, respectively. The Panthers made 11 3-pointers in the win over Lee.

Shemar Davis finished with eight points to lead the Rebels (5-22, 0-7).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

