BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers clinch playoff spot with victory over Rebels

The Permian boys basketball team started fast and never looked back Friday en route to an 85-40 victory over Midland Lee Friday in District 2-6A play at Rebel Gymnasium.

The Panthers (25-2 overall, 7-0 District 2-6A) clinched a playoff spot with the win and can wrap up a share of the district title with a victory at Amarillo Tascosa Tuesday.

Shy-Stephens Deary finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers while Keyonta Johnson and Nakavieon White added 17 and 15, respectively. The Panthers made 11 3-pointers in the win over Lee.

Shemar Davis finished with eight points to lead the Rebels (5-22, 0-7).