HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship snaps Permian's winning streak

WOLFFORTH The Permian football team’s winning streak is now in the history books.

The Panthers, who had won five straight, were delivered a 24-13 loss to the Wolfforth Frenship Tigers Friday night at Peoples Bank Stadium in District 2-6A play.

“It’s tough to play against a good team like Frenship,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We had some tough spots tonight that were hard to come back from. We just need to regroup and get focused for next week.”

Permian fell to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in District 2-6A while the Tigers moved to 7-2, 3-1.

“I don’t think we could’ve asked any more from our defense tonight,” Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt said. “Permian is a very talented team so I’m very proud of how our defense played all night long. They helped keep us in the game. They sputtered around on offense but hats off to Permian, they played very well.”

The Tigers, who clinched a spot in the playoffs with last week’s win over Odessa High, improved their series lead over Permian to 4-2.

“It’s invaluable to our program,” Northcutt said. “Our players had faced so much adversity over the last couple of years. We took a little step forward last year. We were really young. We have kids who are not only three-year starters, they’re three-year leaders. That really made the difference. They’re hungry and they want to keep the season going.”

It wasn’t very long before the Panthers found themselves in trouble.

After going three and out on its first drive of the game, Permian’s defense had trouble containing the Tigers’ offense as Frenship found the end zone early in the first quarter.

The Tigers used a six-play, 57 yard drive that was capped off with a 29-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith to put Frenship on the board with 8:02 left in the first quarter.

Permian’s offense tried to get something going on thenext drive but a Easton Hernandez sack forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs, which proved costly for the Panthers.

Frenship’s offense managed to work the ball down field but settled for a Cage Jones 25-yard field to extend the Tigers’ lead to 10-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Permian managed to get something going on its next drive and that turned into points as Carson Roberts hit a 33-yard field goal for the Panthers’ first score with 8:44 left in the first half.

Frenship missed a field goal after a long, 13-play drive but it didn’t take long to get the ball back. Stefano Sanchez picked off a Permian pass and returned it to the 1-yard line where Smith punched it in to the end zone to build a 17-3 lead.

Harper Terry entered the game as Permian’s signal caller after Hernandez left with an injury.

“Unfortunately, Easton went down again but Harper came in and did a great job for us,” Ellison said. “He tried to lead us back there in the end and give us a chance to win.”

Permian punted the ball on its next drive and Frenship struck quickly as Smith connected with Jordan Maden on a 44-yard strike to build a 24-3 lead with 2:30 left before halftime.

The Panthers coughed up the ball again on their next drive and Sanchez was there to recover the ball for the Tigers.

This time, however, the turnover didn’t result in Frenship points and it ended the first half with a three touchdown lead.

Permian managed to respond in the second half with another 33-yard field goal from Roberts late in the third quarter and on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Terran Limuel with 6:01 remaining in the game.

Permian’s magic ran out as Frenship managed to drain the clock.

“Defense did an outstanding job in the second half,” Ellison said. “We made some adjustments at the half. We did a great job of that. Offensively, we struggled to get things going early on the second half. We managed to get something going in the second half but came up short.”

