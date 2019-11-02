  • November 2, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship snaps Permian's winning streak - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship snaps Permian's winning streak

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Wolfforth Frenship 24, Permian 13

Permian.................... 0.... 3     3     7   —    13

Wolfforth Frenship. 10.. 14     0     0   —    24

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Frenship: Donovan Smith 29 run (Cage Jones kick), 8:05. 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:25. Key Plays: Smith connected with Drew Hocutt for a 26-yard gain.

Frenship: Cage Jones 25 kick, 1:59. 10 play, 58 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Smith had a 15-yard run and hooked up to William Bayouth for a 10 yard reception to help the Tigers bring the ball down the field.

Second Quarter

Permian: Carson Roberts 33 kick, 8:47. 11 play, 42 yards, 5:15       

Frenship: Donovan Smith 1 run (Cage Jones kick good), 4:27. 1 play, 1 yard, 0:02. Key plays: None.

Frenship: Jordan Maden 44 reception from Donovan Smith (Cage Jones kick good). 2 plays, 67 yards, 0:07. Key plays: None..

Third Quarter

Permian: Carson Roberts 33 kick, 0:48. 14 plays, 61 yards, 1:52. Key plays: Malachi Medlock had a six yard carry for a first down while Harper Terry added a 13 yard run.

Fourth Quarter

Permian: Terran Limuel 42 reception from Harper Terry (Carson Roberts kick), 6:01. 9 play, 90 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Malachi Medlock carried the ball for a 5-yard gain before Harper Terry used a 26 yard run to bring the ball downfield for the Panthers.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Permian           Frenship

First Downs........................ 14.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 275.................. 353

Rushes-Yards............ 45-233............. 37-175

Passing Yards................... 42.................. 178

Passing........................ 1-3-1........... 15-29-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-0

Punts-Avg....................... 31.5................. 51.0

Penalties-Yards............. 5-70................. 7-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Malachi Medlock 22-104, Easton Hernandez 7-47, Harper Terry 8-39, Terran Limuel 6-36, Amarion Garrett 1-4, Brian Mahaffey 1-3.

Wolfforth Frenship: Donovan Smith 15-67, Jordan Maden 6-55, William Bayouth 13-50, Jake Gilbert 1-4, Corbin Gandy 1-2, Drew Hocutt 1-(-3).

Passing

Permian: Harper Terry 1-3-1—42.

Wolfforth Frenship: Donovan Smith 15-29-1—178.

Receiving

Permian: Terran Limuel 1-42.

Wolfforth Frenship: Jordan Maden 4-72, Cooper Smith 4-44, Drew Hocutt 4-35, William Bayouth 2-27.

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:47 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wolfforth Frenship snaps Permian's winning streak By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Permian football team’s winning streak is now in the history books.

The Panthers, who had won five straight, were delivered a 24-13 loss to the Wolfforth Frenship Tigers Friday night at Peoples Bank Stadium in District 2-6A play.

“It’s tough to play against a good team like Frenship,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We had some tough spots tonight that were hard to come back from. We just need to regroup and get focused for next week.”

Permian fell to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in District 2-6A while the Tigers moved to 7-2, 3-1.

“I don’t think we could’ve asked any more from our defense tonight,” Frenship head coach Jay Northcutt said. “Permian is a very talented team so I’m very proud of how our defense played all night long. They helped keep us in the game. They sputtered around on offense but hats off to Permian, they played very well.”

The Tigers, who clinched a spot in the playoffs with last week’s win over Odessa High, improved their series lead over Permian to 4-2.

“It’s invaluable to our program,” Northcutt said. “Our players had faced so much adversity over the last couple of years. We took a little step forward last year. We were really young. We have kids who are not only three-year starters, they’re three-year leaders. That really made the difference. They’re hungry and they want to keep the season going.”

It wasn’t very long before the Panthers found themselves in trouble.

After going three and out on its first drive of the game, Permian’s defense had trouble containing the Tigers’ offense as Frenship found the end zone early in the first quarter.

The Tigers used a six-play, 57 yard drive that was capped off with a 29-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith to put Frenship on the board with 8:02 left in the first quarter.

Permian’s offense tried to get something going on thenext drive but a Easton Hernandez sack forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs, which proved costly for the Panthers.

Frenship’s offense managed to work the ball down field but settled for a Cage Jones 25-yard field to extend the Tigers’ lead to 10-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Permian managed to get something going on its next drive and that turned into points as Carson Roberts hit a 33-yard field goal for the Panthers’ first score with 8:44 left in the first half.

Frenship missed a field goal after a long, 13-play drive but it didn’t take long to get the ball back. Stefano Sanchez picked off a Permian pass and returned it to the 1-yard line where Smith punched it in to the end zone to build a 17-3 lead.

Harper Terry entered the game as Permian’s signal caller after Hernandez left with an injury.

 “Unfortunately, Easton went down again but Harper came in and did a great job for us,” Ellison said. “He tried to lead us back there in the end and give us a chance to win.”

Permian punted the ball on its next drive and Frenship struck quickly as Smith connected with Jordan Maden on a 44-yard strike to build a 24-3 lead with 2:30 left before halftime.

The Panthers coughed up the ball again on their next drive and Sanchez was there to recover the ball for the Tigers.

This time, however, the turnover didn’t result in Frenship points and it ended the first half with a three touchdown lead.

Permian managed to respond in the second half with another 33-yard field goal from Roberts late in the third quarter and on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Terran Limuel with 6:01 remaining in the game.

Permian’s magic ran out as Frenship managed to drain the clock.

“Defense did an outstanding job in the second half,” Ellison said. “We made some adjustments at the half. We did a great job of that. Offensively, we struggled to get things going early on the second half. We managed to get something going in the second half but came up short.”

>>Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:47 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]