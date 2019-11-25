Permian P logo
PERMIAN (5-2)
Cedric Baty 1 0-0 3, Tremayne Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 9 6-8 29, Keyonta Johnson 1 3-4 5, Nakavieon White 3 2-3 10, Zay Pierce 0 1-2 1, J.J. Vizcaino 2 2-2 7, Jase Taylor 3 1-1 7, Sammy Garcia 0 0-0 0, D.J. Johnson 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-19 65.
HEREFORD (3-1)
A Gonzales 0 0-0 0, B Walker 3 0-0 9, N Brown 3 0-0 6, P Collins 0 0-0 0, K. Larra 3 3-3 9, T. Davis 0 2-2 2, J Martinez 0 0-0 0, C Ball 0 0-0 0, K Flickinger 1 0-0 2, B Mendoza 0 0-2 0, A Arias 6 1-2 13. Totals 16 6-7 40.
Permian.................. 19.. 20 15 11 — 65
Hereford................... 9.. 10 10 11 — 40
3-Point goals — Permian 10 (Stephens-Deary 5, White 2, Vizcaino 1, Johnson 1, Baty 1), Hereford 2 (Walker 2). Total fouls — Permian 15, Hereford 18. Fouled out — Permian: Calicutt . Technical fouls — None
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian bounces back with win over Hereford
HEREFORD The Permian boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Monday by defeating Hereford 65-40 on the road.
The Panthers (5-2) were coming off a 62-39 loss to Clint on Saturday in El Paso and got a big boost from guard Shy Stephens-Deary. Stephens-Deary finished Monday’s matchup with the Whitefaces with a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers.
Permian had a hot shooting stretch during the first half as well, finishing with 10 3-pointers made for the game with six in the second quarter.
The Panthers have the rest of Thanksgiving week off and return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 against Monahans at the Permian Fieldhouse.
