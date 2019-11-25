BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian bounces back with win over Hereford

The Permian boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Monday by defeating Hereford 65-40 on the road.

The Panthers (5-2) were coming off a 62-39 loss to Clint on Saturday in El Paso and got a big boost from guard Shy Stephens-Deary. Stephens-Deary finished Monday’s matchup with the Whitefaces with a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers.

Permian had a hot shooting stretch during the first half as well, finishing with 10 3-pointers made for the game with six in the second quarter.

The Panthers have the rest of Thanksgiving week off and return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 against Monahans at the Permian Fieldhouse.