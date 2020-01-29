GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to hot-shooting Wolfforth Frenship

The Permian girls basketball team put together one of its strongest efforts in the past few weeks when it hosted Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, it wasn’t enough.

The Lady Tigers connected from long distance in the first half and they rode that momentum to an 89-58 victory in District 2-6A play.

The victory clinched a playoff berth for the 18th consecutive season for Wolfforth Frenship (23-5 overall, 6-0 in district), which hit 12 of its 13 3-pointers before halftime.

Kaylee Rendon scored a game-high 24 points to lead four Lady Tigers in double figures, with Addison McClure adding 17 and Avery Walker-Henry and Airron Gaydon each chipping in 13 to the victory.

“We just got hot in the first half and that gave us a good cushion,” Frenship coach Trent Hilliard said. “But give credit to Permian because they took it to us in that third quarter. It was a good lesson for our kids that you can never be content.”

Karen Guzman scored 23 points to lead Permian (7-21, 1-4), with Daysia Christian finishing with 16, while Jae Savage had 11.

Despite the loss, Permian head coach Macee Lane was encouraged with what she saw from her team.

“I thought this was the best offensive game that we’ve put together in district play so far, especially since we had the rough games last week.” Lane said. “I was very proud of the effort that the girls showed.”

Savage got the scoring started with the first basket of the game but Frenship responded with eight straight points from Rendon.

The Lady Panthers battled back and cut the deficits down to 14-11 and 21-16 before Frenship closed the quarter on a 10-2 run.

Permian worked to stay in the game by getting the ball inside to Christian, who scored the first six points of the second quarter to pull the Lady Panthers within seven, 31-24.

Frenship countered with an 11-4 run of its own to extend its lead and its torrid pace continued as the Tigers made three straight 3-pointers late in the half to take a 57-28 lead at halftime.

“You put a hand in their face and they still make it and we can’t control that,” Lane said. “I thought we handled it a lot better though and tried to keep things under control without fouling.”

Permian hung around and kept fighting, outscoring the Lady Tigers 21-12 in the third quarter to cut the lead down to 20 points.

Frenship pulled away with a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

>> COMING TOGETHER: Before and after Tuesday’s game, both teams gathered at center court for prayer and a moment of silence in memory of Katherine and Brandon Ortega, the parents of Permian forward Cyera Ortega.

The Ortegas were killed in a car accident in Odessa over the weekend.

Ortega stated the game and finished with two points, making her only shot of the game late in the fourth quarter.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas