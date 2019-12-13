COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Permian's Garcia, Robinson sign to continue careers at next level

A pair of Permian athletes made it official that their playing careers would continue at the next level in ceremonies Friday at Permian High School.

Senior runner Joshua Garcia is staying in Odessa after signing to continue his cross country and track career at UTPB. Golfer Zachary Robinson will be heading north to play at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Okla.

For Garcia, being able to stay home and represent his hometown was something that was special to him.

“It means a lot knowing that I will be able to stay home and run,” Garcia said. “I love running here and there’s a great family environment to keep me close to home.

“I run every single day on the trail outside and I just felt like it was the right thing that I needed to be around the people that I love and represent Odessa.”

Garcia has had plenty of accolades over the course of his high school career in cross country, including qualifying for the Region I-6A Tournament three times and the state tournament twice.

Being able to try and build something with the Falcons’ program is also what drew Garcia to UTPB.

“Coach (Alick) Musukuma really believed in me to come to UTPB,” Garcia said. “He wanted me to be part of a team that wants to win and be a leader that does, that really drove my interest.”

For Robinson, signing with Northwestern Oklahoma State is the culmination of plenty of hard work over the course of four years. He’s emerged as one of the leaders as a team captain for the last two seasons and took some time to reflect on what his achievements have been to this point.

“The most rewarding thing, honestly, is seeing the improvement that I’ve made,” Robinson said. “Playing golf is a grind and you just have to work day in and day out and seeing that pay off is one of the most important things to see in yourself.”

The turning point for Robinson came during the second semester of his sophomore year where he said he really started to dedicate himself more to the game.

“That’s where I really put my foot on the gas because I wanted to play college golf,” Robinson said. “I was a little skeptical but I started playing better and was a lot more consistent.”

Head coach Doak Huddleston also saw that transformation in Robinson and knew that he could play at the next level if he set his mind to it.

“Zach is multi-talented but he really started dedicating himself to the game of golf,” he said. “Some of the upperclassmen that he was behind helped mentor him and he just caught fire and got better by working at it. He has a desire to succeed and that’s what really stood out to me.”

As both athletes get set to close one chapter and begin another, Garcia and Robinson are ready to look ahead towards what is next.

“Never take anything for granted,” Garcia said. “Remember every single moment with your teammates and every race. Give it your all and never leave with any regrets.”

“Just having an opportunity to do something I love is special,” Robinson said. “Being able to play golf every day is something I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.”

