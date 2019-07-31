  • July 31, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: McCamey's Fuentes, Rodriguez earn all-state recognition

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: McCamey's Fuentes, Rodriguez earn all-state recognition

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:45 pm

A pair of McCamey baseball standouts earned statewide honors on the Class 2A All-State team released Tuesday by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Recent graduate Carson Fuentes was named a second team all-state player at second base while rising senior Carlos Rodriguez was named an honorable mention at third base.

Fuentes was named the District 5-2A most valuable player while Rodriguez earned the offensive player of the year for the district.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

