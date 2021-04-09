Wastewater bond unlikely to go to voters

The Odessa City Council on Thursday indicated by a 4-3 vote that they will support using a certificate of obligation bond to pay for a proposed $95 million major rehabilitation of the current wastewater treatment plant. That decision must still be officially approved during next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

During a special Thursday work session, council briefly debated whether to pay for the renovations with a certificate of obligation bond, which only needs council approval, or pursue a second avenue that would require a vote by Odessa residents.

“I don’t think we can afford to take the risk of an election where voters may vote it down,” Councilman Steve Thompson said. “(A November election) would push everything back 7 months and if voters rejected it, we would have to wait 3 years before we could seek a certificate of obligation.”

City administrators have been warning council that the current wastewater treatment plant is in desperate need of repairs and could stop functioning if improvements are not made soon.

Thompson, and council members Tom Sprawls, Detra White and Mari Willis said they will vote to approve the certificate of obligation bonds next week.

City administrators said if council approves next week, the renovation plans and bond paperwork could be completed within months.

Mayor Javier Joven, and council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta cast no votes. Joven, Swanner and Matta agreed that the treatment plant needs attention quickly, but preferred allowing residents to vote on the bond issue.

“I personally can’t support the certificate,” Joven said prior to council’s vote. “But I will support whatever the council’s decision is.

“But we need to move forward.”

Sprawls acknowledged that in the past he has opposed certificates of obligation because he also believes that voters should have a say in the decision. But he said the treatment facility’s current condition is too dire to risk any delays.

Cindy Muncy, Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services, told council both bond options will require a monthly increase in residents’ water rates. She estimated the increase will be $3.68 per 5,000 gallons used.

The proposed project would include extensive upgrades to the current plant’s electrical and computer systems, chemical feed and filter systems and chemical storage facility, Public Works Director Tom Kerr told council 2 weeks ago during a discussion on the same issue.

The city launched a viability study in 2016 that determined that it would cost less to renovate the current plant which could continue to meet the city’s needs for many decades to come, Kerr said. The first portion of the plant was constructed in 1956, and a second addition added in 1962.

Hutch Musallam, the engineer hired by the city to oversee the project, previously said construction of a new facility would cost an estimated $297 million.